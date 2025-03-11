When is Marvel Rivals season 2?

Marvel Rivals’ season one’s storyline has come to an end, with the Fantastic Four helping to save the day, but not stop Doctor Doom before he escaped. So when does season two drop?

With season two on the horizon, players are ready for more when it comes to new heroes, maps, skins, events, and more throughout a new season somewhere else within the Marvel multiverse. Wherever Doctor Doom is headed next in his battle with Doom 2099, the heroes are sure to follow closely behind to keep the fight contained.

Here’s everything we know so far about season two of Marvel Rivals, including when you can play it.

Count down the time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Season two of Marvel Rivals should begin on Friday, April 11, judging by the in-game timer for season one and the fact that season one also began on a Friday.

Marvel Rivals season 2 countdown

Below is a countdown to when the season’s assumed start time (3am CT) on April 11 will be:

What’s new in Marvel Rivals season 2?

Bow before Doom. Image via NetEase Games

Marvel Rivals season two will likely be themed around the Hellfire Gala. In season one, Doctor Doom deceived Dracula and stole the Pure Blood Chronovium on his quest to war against Doom 2099. On the final page of Eternal Night Falls in the game’s Gallery, Doom teased that he “has a gala to attend.”

New battle pass

Marvel Snap had its own Hellfire Gala season, too. Image via Second Dinner

In Marvel Comics, the Hellfire Gala was a storyline in the X-Men and Marauders comics back in 2021, where fans were able to vote on who the new X-Men roster would be. As part of the festivities, a gala is held where Marvel characters dress up in their most extravagant, elegant outfits, teasing some awesome skins if this truly is season two’s theme.

It has since become an annual event in the comic books as well. One Hellfire Gala skin, Scarlet Witch’s from season one’s battle pass, is already in the game.

New heroes

He’s gonna be pissed. Image via NetEase Games

Each subsequent season of Marvel Rivals will add two heroes, not four, like the special and lengthy season two. Given how season two’s events transpired with the heroes saving Blade from Dracula, it’s assumed that Blade will be the first hero. Beyond that, it’s unknown who else will be joining the roster in season two, but there are plenty of leaked characters to choose from.

New maps

The new season will also bring new locales to play on, although it’s unknown where these locations will be. Given the Hellfire Gala theme, Krakoa could be next to have multiple maps and game modes placed within it.

New events

New rewards to earn. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Along with new limited time events and modes similar to Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure, Fortunes & Colors, and Winter Celebration, more are expected in season two. Not only that, but themed missions with unlockable rewards like Entangled Moments from season one and Midnight Features from season two are also likely.

This article will be updated with more information whenever it becomes available.

