Marvel Rivals players want NetEase to scrap Clone Rumble’s planned return—unless it makes one big change

Clone Rumble is returning in Marvel Rivals but players have some big changes they want to see.

Marvel Rivals players seem not to have enjoyed the first weekend of the limited-time Clone Rumble mode and are calling for a big change if it is to make a planned return later this month.

Recommended Videos

The Clone Rumble mode in Marvel Rivals sees each side select a hero, with the pool of players only able to play as one of the pair in the match, but, although it might sound good on paper, it quickly became a pain.

It didn’t take long for a meta to be established, leading to just a handful of heroes being selected in every match as the usual suspects quickly emerged as Moon Knight, Iron Fist, Iron Man, or Rocket Raccoon.

The same heroes quickly get boring. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Clone Rumble is due to return on March 14 and again the following week, becoming available to play over the next two weekends, but fans have called for a major change if this schedule is to be stuck to.

In a Reddit post where one player expressed their hope that Clone Rumble does not return on the planned dates, one comment had a solution—remove the player selection aspect and have the two heroes chosen at random by the game.

This comment attracted over 6,000 upvotes, showing that a large chunk of the community agrees with the sentiment. The user said that having player selection leads to the “same issue” as map voting, where the same maps get played repeatedly.

Others flocked to express their agreement with the suggestion and offer their own solutions, with one saying “it’s unnecessary to have two rounds”—again something other players agreed with, as the comment received over 2,000 upvotes.

Another suggestion was for a “mystery hero” type of game mode, which would be a great way to learn how to play new heroes, but it’s clear the general consensus is that the Clone Rumble limited-time mode is not as fun as many hoped it would be.

Realistically, this has been a problem for every limited-time mode introduced to Marvel Rivals, with the Christmas Jeff-themed mode quickly becoming stale and the Chinese New Year Rocket League-style mode being a nightmare to play.

Marvel Rivals has the potential to mix things up with new modes here and there, but more thought needs to go into creation, and perhaps the developers should be interacting with the community to see what modes they want.

Personally, I’d love to see a themed mode where different team compositions went head-to-head, with one team playing as Avengers members and the other as X-Men, with other options being Spider-Verse and The Guardians of the Galaxy.

Next Poll

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy