Marvel Rivals Clone Rumble countdown, all rewards, and how to play

The next dynamic game mode coming to Marvel Rivals is called Clone Rumble, and it’s on the way for everyone to play. The mode pits two teams against each other, but everyone on that team has to choose to play from one of two characters.

Like previous event game modes in Marvel Rivals, it’ll be available for a limited time, and you can earn several rewards throughout the event while you participate. Consider taking a break from playing The Thing or lighting up an arena as the Human Torch from your typical games to give this mode a try. We’ll be breaking down when you can start playing Clone Rumble, the rewards you can get for participating, and how it all works in Marvel Rivals.

Come up with outrageous team compositions, or figure out a way to counter your opponents during a Clone Rumble match. Image via NetEase

The Clone Rumble game mode launches on March 7. The exact time is similar to the previous updates, where it’ll go live early in the morning for players in the United States, so we can expect it to roll out at 4am EST/3am CST/1am PST.

We have an exact timer shared below on when the first Clone Rumble matches can go out, and you can start working on the various rewards.

You’ll want to close out of the game if you’re still running Marvel Rivals and check to see if an update is available for you to start downloading. After the download finishes and you boot the game back up, you can step into your first Clone Rumble match and watch the madness of a team of the same character having to work together to defeat an opposing team. You can try coordinating with your teammates to make an optimal choice, or you can give into the madness and go wild with your options to see what happens.

All Clone Rumble game mode times in Marvel Rivals

However, leading up to the event, it has been revealed that Clone Rumble is only available at certain times and days. You won’t always be able to play Clone Rumble, which means you’ll want to pay attention to the overall timing structure to make sure you get enough games to receive the rewards you want to unlock. It looks like Clone Rumble will continue in Marvel Rivals until March 24 before it goes away.

These are all the available times you can play Clone Rumble in Marvel Rivals.

March 7 at 3am CT to March 10 at 4am CT

March 14 at 4am CT to March 17 at 4am CT

March 21 at 4am CT to March 24 at 4am CT

All Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure rewards in Marvel Rivals

The available rewards during the Clone Rumble event are through Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure, where you’ll unlock chances to roll dice in the game mode, moving a miniature replica of Galacta across it. Wherever she stops, you’ll receive the reward for that space. These rewards are available until April 11, after Clone Rumble has been turned off in Marvel Rivals. We expect there will be additional ways you can unlock dice rolls to continue playing.

These are the various rewards you can unlock by playing Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure board game in Marvel Rivals. We’ll update this list of exact values once we learn about them as the event goes live. The big one is the free Black Widow cosmetic outfit, where she receives a western gunslinger skin

Emotes

Mrs. Barnes Black Widow cosmetic outfit

Sprays

Stickers

Units

How to play Clone Rumble in Marvel Rivals

Get ready for the mirror matchups. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the Clone Rumble game mode, two teams pick from the entire roster of who they’d like to play. Both teams pick one character, and those become the only available choices. The teams can both choose to play as the same character, or they can select the other choice, which can devolve into a maddening selection of what’s the best character to play as or who can counter the other.

The limited game mode is an excellent way for Marvel Rivals players to unwind with their favorite heroes, choosing combinations they may not have selected in a traditional game. The games might not always click, but it’s fun to see what characters stand out as great choices. I’m guessing the Winter Soldier might quickly become a favorite, given he has an ultimate you can instantly recharge after defeating an opponent. An entire team of Winter Soldiers sounds crazy, and I’m looking forward to seeing what combinations the community comes up with.

