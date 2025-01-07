All Human Torch abilities in Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals‘ roster of heroes and villains expands by four in the game’s first season. And that four is especially Fantastic, including the iconic Human Torch.

Johnny Storm was affected by the same cosmic rays that altered his sister, her husband, and their friend while on a mission in space, altering him on the cellular level and giving him the incredible ability of being able to manipulate fire and engulf his own body in flames.

He uses these same abilities to fly, launching himself into the sky and blazing a trail through the air while saying his trademark catchphrase, “flame on!” Johnny is cocky and brash, but he is the heart and soul of the Fantastic Four.

Here’s everything we know so far about the Human Torch’s abilities in Marvel Rivals.

Human Torch abilities in Marvel Rivals

Johnny and his sister Susan join the rest of the squad. Screenshot by Dot esports

Tip: Note: These ability names and descriptions were leaked and are not yet official.

Ability Description Input (Keyboard / Controller) Fire Cluster

(Basic Attack) “Launch forward a splittable fireball.” LMB / RT Blazing Blast “Launch a fireball to create a flame field at the targeted area.” RMB / LT Pyro Prison “Connect flame fields to form a fire wall that deals burning damage to enemies.” E / RB Plasma Body “Enter a state of accelerated ascent.” Left Shift / LB Flaming Meteor

(Mid-air) Dive towards the ground and stun nearby enemies. F / X Omega Fire

(Team-Up Ability) “Storm can consume one of Human Torch’s fire tornadoes into her Ultimate to ignite her hurricane. Likewise, Human Torch can turn Storm’s hurricane into a fiery hurricane with his ultimate, which will then enlarge and intensify any fire tornadoes caught in its path.” – Supernova

(Ultimate) “Unleash shock waves to damage enemies within range. During skill activation, the flame field will transform into a fire tornado.” Q / L3 + R3

The leaked list of abilities above, subject to change before the hero comes to the game, makes Human Torch sound like a volatile and maneuverable Duelist hero that’s able to also control the battlefield with his fire that presumably deals damage over time.

Pyro Prison and Blazing Blast will both likely be strong when it comes to holding down an area of the map, making objective points lethal for the opposing team to touch, and also extremely hazardous to deal with in close quarters or small rooms.

As an aerial hero like Iron Man, though, he will have to be careful to stay within the sight lines of his healers who will help keep him alive and in the fight before he’s quickly snuffed out by the enemy team.

When is Human Torch coming to Marvel Rivals?

NetEase Games confirmed that Human Torch and The Thing will be coming to the game at the midway point of season one, which is “six to seven weeks” after the launch on Jan. 10. This means Johnny Storm should come to Marvel Rivals some time in the final week of February, which begins on Feb. 27.

This article will be updated with more information when it becomes available.

