‘Fight back’: Overwatch 2 players disappointed with new skins after Marvel Rivals season 1 reveals

Overwatch 2 players have reacted with dismay after the latest in-game releases, which pale in comparison to what is being offered by competitor Marvel Rivals this week.

NetEase is gearing up for a huge content drop in Marvel Rivals with the start of season one, introducing Mister Fantastic and the Invisible Woman as new playable characters alongside new maps, a new game mode, new skins, and plenty more.

Since Marvel Rivals released in early December, Overwatch 2 has struggled to compete but isn’t dead in the water, with the reveal of four new skins on Tuesday. However, fans aren’t happy as each is a simple recolor.

bro is Overwatch fr dropping recolours right now 😭 FIGHT BACKKK https://t.co/30IcAjzM89 — Warn (@WarnTV) January 7, 2025

Streamer Warn posted on X (formerly Twitter) urging Overwatch 2 to “fight back” against Marvel Rivals. The reveal of the four recolor skins came on the same day that Marvel Rivals provided a first look at new character skins and showed off early-access gameplay.

Other players agreed with Warn’s sentiment in the replies, criticizing and mocking the prices for the skin recolors. They said the bundle should have been called the “Comic Bundle” because of “how comically bad the timing is on this one.”

Some defended Overwatch 2, however, pointing out that the game is further into its lifespan and has to come up with fresh approaches, while Marvel Rivals is only just getting started and has over 80 years of Marvel history to take inspiration from.

It will certainly take more than a few recolors for Overwatch 2 to fight back against Marvel Rivals, though. Friday’s season one launch is just the title’s first step. A second major update, part two of the season, will follow in six to seven weeks—and we already know the Human Torch and The Thing are coming.

Overwatch 2 has a chance to respond early in February when season 15 begins, but the launch of season 14 occurred shortly after Marvel Rivals released in December and struggled to attract players back into the game.

