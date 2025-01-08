‘Printing money’: Marvel Rivals’ Invisible Woman skin has put fans in a frenzy

Marvel Rivals players are set for a big week. The launch of season one and the first look at Invisible Woman’s new skin have led to a new surge in hype.

Season one in Marvel Rivals kicks off on Jan. 10, bringing the Invisible Woman and Mister Fantastic into the game alongside new maps, quality-of-life updates, and plenty more—but the skins being introduced are making a buzz.

The Battle Pass for season one has already shown off 10 exclusive skins for a range of heroes, providing the perfect bang for your buck if you want to kit out your entire roster, but the Invisible Woman Malice skin is available for purchase separately—and fans are ready to splash the cash.

A post on Reddit showcasing the Malice skin for the Invisible Woman caused a stir. In the comments, some quipped that the skin is a cheat on “how to print infinite money” and is also “how you get people to play support.”

Others joked that this skin will finance every dev’s “kid’s college tuition, wedding, and mortgage,” while another pointed out that the Discord video has been flooded with peach emojis—which is interesting as the settings are restricted so that you can only use reactions the original poster has reacted with, show the social media team clearly know what they’re doing.

The peachy flavor to, ahem, certain aspects of the skin is certainly causing a stir, but it also helps that the skin itself is a class look, highlighting history from the comics that some may not be aware of as Malice presents an interesting backstory.

It’s further evidence that the devs are well-tuned into Marvel’s comic history. This will lead to an abundance of skins for your favorite characters later on, showing that they’re not just going with simple recolors or mimicking looks seen in the MCU.

