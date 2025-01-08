Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
The Fantastic Four standing together in Marvel Rivals.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Marvel

All skins in Marvel Rivals season one battle pass

Plenty of goodies.
Image of John Wildermuth
John Wildermuth
|

Published: Jan 8, 2025 03:45 am

Even though the Marvel Rivals season one battle pass doesn’t release until Jan. 10, a streamer accidentally leaked a sizeable portion of the skins early. This battle pass is double the length of the season zero pass, meaning you can earn a total of 10 skins.

Recommended Videos

Here are all the skins in the season one battle pass of Marvel Rivals.

All costumes in Marvel Rivals season one battle pass

Galacta smiling while floating in space in Marvel Rivals.
The cosmos are open, and battle pass cosmetics are spilling out. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While streaming the latest patch of Rivals early, xQc “accidentally” showcased the entire battle pass to his viewers. It’s unclear if he was supposed to show the pass, but we now have our first look at the skins coming with the season one battle pass.

Like the season zero pass, you can complete missions to earn a purple currency called Chrono Tokens, which you use to unlock items within the battle pass. These items include skins, sprays, emotes, intros, and other collectible items.

The battle pass also has two tiers of items: some free for all players and other luxury items that you can only unlock if you purchase the pass. You can buy the pass for 990 units or just about $10. Thankfully, once you purchase the battle pass, you have unlimited time to complete it.

Unlike the season zero pass, this new pass has 10 pages of cosmetics, delivering a serious bang for your buck. Furthermore, if you fully complete the battle pass, you will earn 600 units back and an extra 600 lattices to use on cosmetics. Even though the first half of season one introduces two new characters, Invisible Woman and Mr. Fantastic, neither of these heroes have skins within the battle pass.

Here is a table showcasing all of the ten skins that we know about so far:

NameCost (Chrono Tokens)Tier
Loki – ‘All-Butcher’ costumeFreeLuxury
Moon Knight – ‘Blood Moon Knight’ costume400Luxury
Rocket Raccoon – ‘Bounty Hunter’ costume400Luxury
Peni Parker – ‘Blue Tarantula’ costume400Free
Magneto – ‘King Magnus’ costume400Luxury
Namor – ‘Savage Sub-Mariner’ costume400Luxury
Iron Man – ‘Blood Edge Armor’ costume400Luxury
Scarlet Witch – ‘Emporium Matron’ costume400Free
Adam Warlock – ‘Blood Soul’ costume400Luxury
Wolverine – ‘Blood Berserker’ costume400Luxury
Once the official battle pass is released, we’ll update the table to include all the items within the pass.
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of John Wildermuth
John Wildermuth
John is a graduate from the University of California, Los Angeles and wields a degree in English. He is constantly staying up to date on the latest and greatest games, and has been writing about gaming for over a year now. When he is not playing games, he can be found reading sci-fi and fantasy books or working on ceramics.