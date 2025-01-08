All skins in Marvel Rivals season one battle pass

Even though the Marvel Rivals season one battle pass doesn’t release until Jan. 10, a streamer accidentally leaked a sizeable portion of the skins early. This battle pass is double the length of the season zero pass, meaning you can earn a total of 10 skins.

Here are all the skins in the season one battle pass of Marvel Rivals.

All costumes in Marvel Rivals season one battle pass

The cosmos are open, and battle pass cosmetics are spilling out. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While streaming the latest patch of Rivals early, xQc “accidentally” showcased the entire battle pass to his viewers. It’s unclear if he was supposed to show the pass, but we now have our first look at the skins coming with the season one battle pass.

Like the season zero pass, you can complete missions to earn a purple currency called Chrono Tokens, which you use to unlock items within the battle pass. These items include skins, sprays, emotes, intros, and other collectible items.

The battle pass also has two tiers of items: some free for all players and other luxury items that you can only unlock if you purchase the pass. You can buy the pass for 990 units or just about $10. Thankfully, once you purchase the battle pass, you have unlimited time to complete it.

Unlike the season zero pass, this new pass has 10 pages of cosmetics, delivering a serious bang for your buck. Furthermore, if you fully complete the battle pass, you will earn 600 units back and an extra 600 lattices to use on cosmetics. Even though the first half of season one introduces two new characters, Invisible Woman and Mr. Fantastic, neither of these heroes have skins within the battle pass.

Here is a table showcasing all of the ten skins that we know about so far:

Name Cost (Chrono Tokens) Tier Loki – ‘All-Butcher’ costume Free Luxury Moon Knight – ‘Blood Moon Knight’ costume 400 Luxury Rocket Raccoon – ‘Bounty Hunter’ costume 400 Luxury Peni Parker – ‘Blue Tarantula’ costume 400 Free Magneto – ‘King Magnus’ costume 400 Luxury Namor – ‘Savage Sub-Mariner’ costume 400 Luxury Iron Man – ‘Blood Edge Armor’ costume 400 Luxury Scarlet Witch – ‘Emporium Matron’ costume 400 Free Adam Warlock – ‘Blood Soul’ costume 400 Luxury Wolverine – ‘Blood Berserker’ costume 400 Luxury Once the official battle pass is released, we’ll update the table to include all the items within the pass.

