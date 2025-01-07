All Mister Fantastic abilities in Marvel Rivals

The leader of the Fantastic Four is one of Marvel’s most powerful and important heroes, and he could be just as important as a Duelist in Marvel Rivals.

The same incident that gave birth to Invisible Woman, The Human Torch, and The Thing, also gave the world’s smartest man the ability to stretch himself like rubber, giving Reed Richards his new moniker, Mister Fantastic.

“Reed Richards has one of the universe’s most brilliant minds, but even a genius of his magnitude couldn’t have predicted the interstellar incident that bombarded his friends and family with cosmic rays, granting them each extraordinary abilities,” his description reads. “Mister Fantastic’s cellular elasticity allows him to stretch his body beyond all physical limits. But now he’ll have to stretch his mind further than ever to build the Timestream Reintegration Device and end this cross-dimensional crisis.”

Here’s everything to know about Mister Fantastic’s kit and ability set in Marvel Rivals.

Mister Fantastic abilities in Marvel Rivals

Thumbs up your teammates. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tip: Note: These ability names and descriptions were leaked and are not yet official, but match up exactly with what was shown off in his gameplay reveal trailer.

Ability Description Input Elastic Punch

(Basic Attack) “Stretch out a forward punch to attack enemies.” LMB / Right Trigger Rubber Grip “Extend arms forward to entangle hit enemies, then press (attack) to select and yank two more enemies.” RMB / Left Trigger Reflexive Rubber “Stretch body to absorb damage before launching stored damage in the targeted direction.” Left Shift / LB Flexible Elongation “Select a target and dash at it, dealing damage to enemies and granting bonus health to allies.” E / RB Elastic Strength

(Passive) “Skills generate Elasticity, boosting attack power. Reaching full Elasticity triggers an Inflated state that restores Health and boosts even more damage.” – Brainiac Bounce

(Ultimate) “Leap and smash, knocking back enemies within range. Upon hitting an enemy, leap again up to six times.” Q / Left Stick + Right Stick

Mister Fantastic is a Duelist in Marvel Rivals, meaning he is meant to deal damage but also be able to win one-on-one fights against other heroes. And with his abilities, it’s easy to see just how fantastic he can be.

Reed’s a melee hero, but with his stretchy arms, has strong range similar to Venom’s symbiote tentacles. He’s also able to absorb damage and launch it at enemies, dash to provide bonus health to allies, and deal damage in a large AoE with his ultimate, which oppressively continues each time he hits an enemy, similarly to Winter Woldier’s ultimate.

Rubber Grip also allows him to nab two enemies at once and then slap them together like one of those wind-up monkeys with cymbals, which is excellent for chasing down supports or anyone else who’s trying to escape his effective damage range.

His Elastic Strength passive means he has the ability to power himself up to deal more damage, so his damage output is higher the more active he is. With Elasticity low, Reed won’t hurt much, but as he continues to power himself up by using abilities, he becomes a force to be reckoned with on the battlefield.

This article will be updated with more information whenever it becomes available.

