Marvel Rivals players hyped by Mister Fantastic and one mind-blowing ability

Marvel Rivals players are gearing up for a pretty big week as they’re catapulted into Season One, with a fantastic slew of new characters providing plenty of reasons for excitement—and there’s one in particular who has caught the eye.

Recommended Videos

Mister Fantastic is one of the first two characters due to launch at the start of Season One alongside the Invisible Woman, and a showcase video for Reed Richards’ abilities in Marvel Rivals has attracted plenty of player intrigue. The stretchy super-genius is a Duelist in Marvel Rivals, but has an arsenal that seems to make him a hybrid-Vanguard at times, providing the sort of… flexibility, shall we say, in a team composition that is the perfect fit for the character, and there’s one ability that has really got fans in a spin.

Fans on Reddit flocked to a post sharing the Mister Fantastic gameplay trailer, and there’s a specific moment where Mister Fantastic reflects Iron Man’s ultimate ability back into the face of Tony Stark for an elimination—resulting in the perfect counter.

Players described the ability as “amazing,” expressing their love for the clip, while another stated it was “absolutely crazy.” In further discussions, players speculated whether it could work similarly to deflect Magneto’s ultimate or any other heroes.

It’s not just one single ability that has got fans tied up in knots, however, with players praising NetEase for creating a Mister Fantastic that is “equal parts unique and goofy,” as well as having their heads turned by an ultimate ability that can strike repeatedly, similarly to the Winter Soldier.

It is worth waiting to see how Mister Fantastic feels in the game, though, particularly given all the concern that was raised after Black Widow’s reveal where players feared she would be able to one-shot everyone from distance—only to emerge as a character who has largely been relegated to the back benches in Season Zero.

There’s still plenty left to be discovered about Mister Fantastic too, specifically his Team-Up abilities and who he will combine with—though I’d wager a strong guess that the Invisible Woman is involved.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy