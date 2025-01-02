Forgot password
Marvel Rivals Season One countdown: Exact start time and date

Here's when you can expect to see new characters, maps, skins, and more in Season One of Marvel Rivals.
Published: Jan 2, 2025 03:14 pm

Marvel Rivals already has plenty of characters, maps, and quests sure to keep you busy, but there’s already a new season on the way to deliver even more fun. Season One is nearly here, and if you’re eager to start playing, you need to know when it’s launching.

Season Zero was a short and special introductory one, so Season One is our first real look at what a season includes and it’s sure to have lots of content to explore. Here’s when Season One will begin in Marvel Rivals.

Table of contents

Marvel Rivals Season 1 release date and time

The Fantastic Four gathered in New York with The Thing, Invisible Woman, and Mister Fantastic sitting in a flying car while Human Torch flies in the back ground behind them in Marvel Rivals.
Some truly fantastic new characters are arriving soon. Image via NetEase

The exact start time for Season One hasn’t been announced yet, but it’s expected to launch shortly after the battle pass expires which means either Jan. 9 or 10 depending on where you live. The battle pass expires at 1am CT, so our countdown is currently set to this time.

We’ve also got the exact time listed across various timezones if you want to know when to know the launch time for your area. When an official launch time is shared, we’ll update all relevant information here.

Marvel Rivals Season One countdown
  • PT: 11pm on Jan. 9
  • CT: 1am on Jan. 10
  • ET: 2am on Jan. 10
  • BST: 8am on Jan. 10
  • CEST: 9am on Jan. 10
  • JST: 4pm on Jan. 10
  • AEST: 5pm on Jan. 10

What’s coming in Marvel Rivals Season 1?

Season One of Marvel Rivals will feature new characters like the Fantastic Four, a fresh battle pass to complete, more maps to explore, quests to finish, additional skins in the shop, and more.

So far, only four characters have been officially confirmed to be included in Season One:

  • Mister Fantastic
  • Invisible Woman
  • The Thing
  • Human Torch

Other leaked characters that haven’t been confirmed for Season One but could be released during it are:

  • Deadpool
  • Captain Marvel
  • Ultron
  • Emma Frost
  • Jean Grey
  • Valkyrie
  • Blade
  • MODOK
  • Angela
  • The Hood
  • Hit-Monkey
An edited image showing Angela, Captain Marvel, Emma Frost, Mister Fantastic, and Ultron.
Plenty of new characters are expected to become playable in Season One. Images via Marvel/Remix by Dot Esports

New characters also mean more Team-ups, both between existing characters and among the new ones. The best Team-ups will change as new characters are added to old Team-ups and fresh ones become available to use, so trying all of them out is key if you want to be as effective as possible in battle.

Season One will also have a new battle pass packed with skins and other items you can unlock. This battle pass might be bigger than the Season Zero one since Season One is expected to run for longer. The main storyline will progress with additional quests you can tackle throughout it to earn currencies that can be spent on it.

There are lots of leaked maps expected to be added to Marvel Rivals in future updates. The only one seemingly confirmed to be arriving in Season One is New York since the Baxter Building is featured in the Fantastic Four teaser, but additional locations may also be added when the season begins.

While you wait for a new season to start, you may want to fully finish the Season Zero battle pass so you can move on to the next one when it begins. Battle passes don’t expire, but if you’re planning to get the next one too, it’s a good idea to finish clearing this one now so you can focus on new items instead. It’s also a good idea to grab all free skins now just in case some of them end up becoming no longer obtainable once the next season begins.

