Marvel Rivals Season 0 Battle Pass: All free and premium rewards

Marvel Rivals is finally here, and it’s all kicking off in Season Zero. As is customary for a live-service title, a Battle Pass stacked with rewards is available to work through—and we’ve got the details on everything included in the pass.
A stacked roster of 33 characters in Marvel Rivals comes alongside plenty of cosmetics to shake up your look, with everything from new designs to looks inspired by the comics, all the way to replications we’ve seen on the big screen in the MCU.
Costumes are undoubtedly the biggest type of reward available in the Battle Pass, but plenty is on offer. If you’re unsure whether to splash out, you can see a full breakdown of everything in our guide below.
Complete Marvel Rivals Season 0 Battle Pass
Similarly to other live service titles, the Battle Pass in Marvel Rivals has two tiers with premium rewards that you pay for and others that are free. You must spend Chrono Tokens to claim the rewards, which you earn by completing Daily and Weekly challenges.
Season Zero in Marvel Rivals has a much shorter duration than future seasons in the game and is expected to finish on Jan. 10, 2025, although that date may be subject to change. We’ll update this article if there are any changes to this date.
In Season Zero, the Battle Pass has four pages of rewards consisting of five Costumes, four Emotes, four Nameplates, four MVP screens, and four Sprays. The majority of the rewards are from the Luxury tier, which costs 490 Units, or about $5. For more on the game’s pricing and currencies, check out our guide here.
You can see details of each item available in the Marvel Rivals Season Zero Battle Pass below, inluding 300 Lattice and 300 Units, along with their cost and which tier they are available with.
All skins and rewards in Marvel Rivals Season 0
|Name
|Cost (Chrono Tokens)
|Tier
|Black Panther – ‘Galactic Claw’ Costume
|Free
|Luxury
|‘Galactic Claw’ Nameplate
|200
|Free
|‘Galactic Claw’ Spray
|200
|Free
|Black Panther – ‘Empire Strikes’ MVP
|200
|Luxury
|Black Panther – ‘Charged for Battle’ Emote
|200
|Luxury
|100 Units
|200
|Luxury
|Punisher – ‘Thunderbolts’ Costume
|400
|Luxury
|Doctor Strange – ‘Power of Yggdrasill’ Emote
|200
|Free
|‘God of Magic’ Spray
|200
|Free
|100 Units
|200
|Luxury
|Doctor Strange – ‘Asgardian Ascension’ MVP
|200
|Luxury
|‘God of Magic’ Nameplate
|200
|Luxury
|100 Lattice
|200
|Luxury
|Doctor Strange – ‘God of Magic’ Costume
|400
|Luxury
|Hela – ‘Empress of the Cosmos’ Costume
|400
|Free
|Hela – ‘Pocket Galaxies’ Emote
|200
|Free
|‘Empress of the Cosmos’ Spray
|200
|Free
|100 Units
|200
|Free
|Hela – ‘Cosmos Domination’ MVP
|200
|Luxury
|‘Empress of the Cosmos’ Nameplate
|200
|Luxury
|100 Lattice
|200
|Luxury
|‘Vibri-Chronovium’ Collectable
|200
|Free
|100 Lattice
|200
|Free
|‘Galactic Wings’ Spray
|200
|Free
|Mantis – ‘Celestial Harmony’ MVP
|200
|Luxury
|Mantis – ‘Life Energy’ Emote
|200
|Luxury
|‘Galactic Wings’ Nameplate
|200
|Luxury
|Mantis – ‘Galactic Wings’ Costume
|400
|Luxury
|‘Let There Be Rivals’ Gallery Card
|400
|Free
Season Zero is a shorter season than normal, and thus the Battle Pass has less rewards than will become customary. Season One and beyond will last about three months and offer several more rewards than the above Battle Pass, so the price should increase, but so will the reasons to grind and have fun.
Published: Dec 5, 2024 07:01 pm