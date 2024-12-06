Forgot password
A selection of skins provided in the Marvel Rivals Season 0 Battle Pass
Remix by Dot Esports
Category:
Marvel

Marvel Rivals Season 0 Battle Pass: All free and premium rewards

Josh Challies
  and 
Scott Duwe
|

Published: Dec 5, 2024 07:01 pm

Marvel Rivals is finally here, and it’s all kicking off in Season Zero. As is customary for a live-service title, a Battle Pass stacked with rewards is available to work through—and we’ve got the details on everything included in the pass.

A stacked roster of 33 characters in Marvel Rivals comes alongside plenty of cosmetics to shake up your look, with everything from new designs to looks inspired by the comics, all the way to replications we’ve seen on the big screen in the MCU.

Costumes are undoubtedly the biggest type of reward available in the Battle Pass, but plenty is on offer. If you’re unsure whether to splash out, you can see a full breakdown of everything in our guide below.

Complete Marvel Rivals Season 0 Battle Pass

A screenshot of the Marvel Rivals Season 0 Battle Pass with the Galactic Claw Costume highlighted.
Wakanda forever. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Similarly to other live service titles, the Battle Pass in Marvel Rivals has two tiers with premium rewards that you pay for and others that are free. You must spend Chrono Tokens to claim the rewards, which you earn by completing Daily and Weekly challenges.

Season Zero in Marvel Rivals has a much shorter duration than future seasons in the game and is expected to finish on Jan. 10, 2025, although that date may be subject to change. We’ll update this article if there are any changes to this date.

In Season Zero, the Battle Pass has four pages of rewards consisting of five Costumes, four Emotes, four Nameplates, four MVP screens, and four Sprays. The majority of the rewards are from the Luxury tier, which costs 490 Units, or about $5. For more on the game’s pricing and currencies, check out our guide here.

You can see details of each item available in the Marvel Rivals Season Zero Battle Pass below, inluding 300 Lattice and 300 Units, along with their cost and which tier they are available with.

All skins and rewards in Marvel Rivals Season 0

NameCost (Chrono Tokens)Tier
Black Panther – ‘Galactic Claw’ CostumeFreeLuxury
Galactic Claw’ Nameplate200Free
Galactic Claw’ Spray200Free
Black Panther – ‘Empire Strikes’ MVP200Luxury
Black Panther – ‘Charged for Battle’ Emote200Luxury
100 Units200Luxury
Punisher – ‘Thunderbolts’ Costume400Luxury
Doctor Strange – ‘Power of Yggdrasill’ Emote200Free
God of Magic’ Spray200Free
100 Units200Luxury
Doctor Strange – ‘Asgardian Ascension’ MVP200Luxury
God of Magic’ Nameplate200Luxury
100 Lattice200Luxury
Doctor Strange – ‘God of Magic’ Costume400Luxury
Hela – ‘Empress of the Cosmos’ Costume400Free
Hela – ‘Pocket Galaxies’ Emote200Free
Empress of the Cosmos’ Spray200Free
100 Units200Free
Hela – ‘Cosmos Domination’ MVP200Luxury
Empress of the Cosmos’ Nameplate200Luxury
100 Lattice200Luxury
Vibri-Chronovium’ Collectable200Free
100 Lattice200Free
Galactic Wings’ Spray200Free
Mantis – ‘Celestial Harmony’ MVP200Luxury
Mantis – ‘Life Energy’ Emote200Luxury
Galactic Wings’ Nameplate200Luxury
Mantis – ‘Galactic Wings’ Costume400Luxury
Let There Be Rivals’ Gallery Card400Free

Season Zero is a shorter season than normal, and thus the Battle Pass has less rewards than will become customary. Season One and beyond will last about three months and offer several more rewards than the above Battle Pass, so the price should increase, but so will the reasons to grind and have fun.

