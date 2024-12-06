Marvel Rivals Season 0 Battle Pass: All free and premium rewards

Marvel Rivals is finally here, and it’s all kicking off in Season Zero. As is customary for a live-service title, a Battle Pass stacked with rewards is available to work through—and we’ve got the details on everything included in the pass.

A stacked roster of 33 characters in Marvel Rivals comes alongside plenty of cosmetics to shake up your look, with everything from new designs to looks inspired by the comics, all the way to replications we’ve seen on the big screen in the MCU.

Costumes are undoubtedly the biggest type of reward available in the Battle Pass, but plenty is on offer. If you’re unsure whether to splash out, you can see a full breakdown of everything in our guide below.

Complete Marvel Rivals Season 0 Battle Pass

Wakanda forever. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Similarly to other live service titles, the Battle Pass in Marvel Rivals has two tiers with premium rewards that you pay for and others that are free. You must spend Chrono Tokens to claim the rewards, which you earn by completing Daily and Weekly challenges.

Season Zero in Marvel Rivals has a much shorter duration than future seasons in the game and is expected to finish on Jan. 10, 2025, although that date may be subject to change. We’ll update this article if there are any changes to this date.

In Season Zero, the Battle Pass has four pages of rewards consisting of five Costumes, four Emotes, four Nameplates, four MVP screens, and four Sprays. The majority of the rewards are from the Luxury tier, which costs 490 Units, or about $5. For more on the game’s pricing and currencies, check out our guide here.

You can see details of each item available in the Marvel Rivals Season Zero Battle Pass below, inluding 300 Lattice and 300 Units, along with their cost and which tier they are available with.

All skins and rewards in Marvel Rivals Season 0

Name Cost (Chrono Tokens) Tier Black Panther – ‘Galactic Claw’ Costume Free Luxury ‘Galactic Claw’ Nameplate 200 Free ‘Galactic Claw’ Spray 200 Free Black Panther – ‘Empire Strikes’ MVP 200 Luxury Black Panther – ‘Charged for Battle’ Emote 200 Luxury 100 Units 200 Luxury Punisher – ‘Thunderbolts’ Costume 400 Luxury Doctor Strange – ‘Power of Yggdrasill’ Emote 200 Free ‘God of Magic’ Spray 200 Free 100 Units 200 Luxury Doctor Strange – ‘Asgardian Ascension’ MVP 200 Luxury ‘God of Magic’ Nameplate 200 Luxury 100 Lattice 200 Luxury Doctor Strange – ‘God of Magic’ Costume 400 Luxury Hela – ‘Empress of the Cosmos’ Costume 400 Free Hela – ‘Pocket Galaxies’ Emote 200 Free ‘Empress of the Cosmos’ Spray 200 Free 100 Units 200 Free Hela – ‘Cosmos Domination’ MVP 200 Luxury ‘Empress of the Cosmos’ Nameplate 200 Luxury 100 Lattice 200 Luxury ‘Vibri-Chronovium’ Collectable 200 Free 100 Lattice 200 Free ‘Galactic Wings’ Spray 200 Free Mantis – ‘Celestial Harmony’ MVP 200 Luxury Mantis – ‘Life Energy’ Emote 200 Luxury ‘Galactic Wings’ Nameplate 200 Luxury Mantis – ‘Galactic Wings’ Costume 400 Luxury ‘Let There Be Rivals’ Gallery Card 400 Free

Season Zero is a shorter season than normal, and thus the Battle Pass has less rewards than will become customary. Season One and beyond will last about three months and offer several more rewards than the above Battle Pass, so the price should increase, but so will the reasons to grind and have fun.

