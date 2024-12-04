All Marvel Rivals currencies, explained: Lattice, Units, Battle Pass and skins prices, and more

In the world of free-to-play games, gamers now know that it’s all about skins and cosmetics. Marvel Rivals is no different.

Marvel Rivals is a completely free-to-play hero shooter, and the only paid items in the game are cosmetics like skins, emotes, MVP highlights, sprays, and more. Heroes, maps, and gameplay elements are free.

The game’s success relies on creating awesome skins and costumes for the game’s dozens of heroes and villains, and there are plenty of beautiful ones to begin with, and time will only add more to the game. With popular heroes like Spider-Man, Wolverine, Scarlet Witch, and many more already included, their fans are salivating over equipping cool costumes as they play.

Here’s everything there is to know about pricing and in-game currencies in Marvel Rivals.

All currencies in Marvel Rivals

Swing in for some skins. Image via NetEase Games

At launch, there are three distinct in-game currencies in Marvel Rivals and they are called Lattice, Units, and Chrono Tokens. Allow us to explain.

Lattice (Yellow)

This is the main, premium currency in Marvel Rivals, and it’s obtained mainly through direct purchasing with real world money. $1 equals 100 Lattice, but you can also purchase a $99.99 bundle for 11,680 Lattice for a better deal (of course, that still only saves you about $17 while you’re still spending $100, so take that into account).

Lattice will also be included as rewards within seasonal battle passes, but “their main acquisition method will remain via direct purchase,” so those looking to put the very best costumes on their roster of characters will have to whip out their credit cards.

Units (Blue)

Units are used to purchase skins and bundles from the in-game store, and can be acquired multiple ways, such as the battle pass, achievements, and limited time events in the game. Lattice can be exchanged for Units in a one-to-one exchange rate.

Chrono Tokens (Purple)

Chrono Tokens are a purple currency, and these are used to unlock premium rewards within each Battle Pass. They are unlocked by completing gameplay challenges within each season to unlock the Luxury Battle Pass rewards in addition to several free rewards.

How much do skins cost in Marvel Rivals?

You don’t need to be Tony Stark to afford them. Image via NetEase

Since Lattice and Units are one-to-one, this means that 100 Units also equals about $1. Here are a few examples of store bundle prices given by NetEase:

Standard Epic-Quality Bundle: 1,600 Units (Around $16) Standard value: 2,200 Units, 28 percent discount.

1,600 Units (Around $16) Standard Epic-Quality MCU Bundle: 1,800 Units (Around $18) Standard value: 2,400 Units, 25 percent discount.

1,800 Units (Around $18) Standard Legendary-Quality Bundle: 2,400 Units (Around $24) Standard value: 3,300 Units, 28 percent discount.

2,400 Units (Around $24)

Keep in mind that Units can be acquired by playing the game, though, so you can theoretically save them up to pick up skins like the hugely popular Wolverine costume inspired by Deadpool and Wolverine from the MCU.

How much does Marvel Rivals’ Battle Pass cost?

Wakanda Forever. Screenshot by Dot Esports

NetEase confirmed the premium Marvel Rivals Luxury Battle Pass for Season Zero will be priced at 490 Units, or about $5. Since this is a shorter season with less rewards, it’s likely cheaper too. Season One and beyond will most likely come in at around 1,000 Units or $10 for the Luxury Battle Pass.

The free version of the battle pass includes one Epic quality costume and “a series of other items,” but the bulk of them can be found in the Luxury Battle Pass. But the best news about Marvel Rivals battle passes are that you can continue to unlock rewards in each pass after the season has ended, meaning there’s no time limit or FOMO when it comes to unlocking each season’s unique rewards.

Play the game at your own pace and never worry about your money going to waste when a Luxury Battle Pass’ season ends.

This article will be updated with more information if pricing ever changes in Marvel Rivals.

