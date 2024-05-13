How to quickly farm XP in Marvel Rivals

Even though progress will be wiped at the end of the closed alpha test for Marvel Rivals, there are plenty of good reasons to farm XP.

Reaching a certain level is crucial to continuing your access or getting friends into Marvel Rivals. By reaching level six, you’ll have a chance to grab an additional invite code for a friend, provided the day’s daily quota hasn’t already been met. Get up to level 10 and you can secure a spot in the closed beta later this year. And even though they won’t carry over, there are some nice skins to unlock via Galacta’s Quest, like Moonlit Scarlet Witch and 2099 Spider-Punk.

But if random teammates in quick play are getting in the way of your XP gains, there’s a way around that to help you earn XP quickly in Marvel Rivals.

Best method to farm XP in Marvel Rivals

If you queue for practice matches against the AI, no matter what difficulty, you’ll earn the same amount of XP you would earn in quick play. With the exception of the daily or weekly missions that explicitly say you must play quick play, you can earn mission progress during AI practice matches as well.

Easy bots, easy XP. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Not only will practicing against AI get you warmed up or more familiar with the game as a whole, but you’ll also earn as much or even more XP than playing quick play.

Whether you play against AI or actual players, there are a handful of methods that will grant you more XP per match. While the specific formula for earning XP isn’t exact, getting kills, playing objectives, dealing lots of damage, providing heals, and winning all appear to contribute toward higher XP gains.

Damage and support heroes typically gain more XP as a whole since duelists are more likely to get more kills, while strategists will rack up more assists.

