Another Marvel Rivals hero leak points to several more X-Men coming to the game eventually

Marvel Rivals’ developers at NetEase Games don’t seem to be doing much to stop data mining, because a whole new set of heroes has been found within the game’s files yet again.

According to data miner @X0X_LEAK on Twitter/X, the roster of X-Men (or mutant characters, at the least), will grow exponentially over time. While there’s no release window for any of them, or a guarantee that they will come to the game as plans often change, mention of them has been found within the files.

Whole squad ready. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Along with previously mined info about Professor X, Jean Grey/Phoenix, Emma Frost, Jia Jing, Paste Pot Pete, Colossus, and Cyclops, today’s new information mentions classic X-Men heroes and animated series stars Beast, Nightcrawler, Jubilee, Rogue, and Gambit, along with some poorly-translated abilities.

Marvel Rivals already includes X-Men/mutant characters like Wolverine, Storm, Magik, Magneto, Psylocke, and Namor, so the game may end up looking like Krakoa over the next few years if all of the leaked heroes come to the game, too.

Todays leak also included some potential ability names for Professor X, Jia Jing, Paste Pot Pete, Colossus, and Locus, but the newly found heroes are quite exciting to debate and think about how they may look in the hero shooter.

Let the speculation begin on what the newly-mined heroes may play like when and if they enter the game, including their roles and abilities. It’s difficult to discern much from the leaked ability list for most, as it seems to be unreliably translated and possibly very early in development, but we can try to glean a little bit of information from what we have.

Beast “Dexterity” “Field Experiment” “Intelligence Analysis”



Beast is an interesting hero because Hank McCoy is a blue-furred mutant with strength and agility, but he’s also a genius. It seems as though his abilities may be leaning more into his brains than brawn, but they could also be a play on words. Vanguard or Strategist fits this hero well.

Nightcrawler “Foil Style” “Epee Style” “Phase Shift”



Kurt Wagner is my personal favorite X-Men character, but it seems as though these ability translations offer little insight into how he may play, other than the possibility of changing attack styles and teleportation that the blue-skinned hero is known for. I could easily see him being a Duelist or Strategist.

Sparkle-fingers. Image via Marvel

Jubilee “Fireworks” “Atomic Bomb” “Atomic Bomb – Excitation”



Jubilation Lee has the ability to generate pyrotechnic, firework-like energy blasts from her hands with a joyful demeanor. Depending on how her abilities are presented in the game, she could easily be a Duelist or Strategist.

Rogue “Ability to Draw” “Ability Acquisition”



Rogue’s trademark mutant ability is that she’s able to steal the powers of other mutants, which should make for an interesting kit. Loki already has this ability as his ultimate, as he is able to morph into any other hero on the map, so NetEase may have to get creative. Since Rogue can absorb any hero’s ability, there’s no telling what role she would fill.

Gambit “Kinetic Energy Card” “Energy Accumulation” “Node Card Array-Projection” “Node Card Array-Recycling”



The name’s Gambit. Remember it. And many will remember it well, as Remy LeBeau is one of the most sought-after heroes in the X-Men, along with Cyclops. Gambit’s ability to charge inanimate objects with energy to throw them and deal explosions seems to explain is kit immediately. Throwing explosive playing cards as a primary attack with his staff as a secondary melee, Gambit should be a Duelist.

NetEase has said that it plans to add a new hero to the game every six weeks or so, which means there will be around eight new heroes per year. With a massive list of leaked characters already, it may be a long time before we see these X-Men in Rivals. But that won’t stop fans from being super geeked about it.

