Another X-Men member is rumored to come to Marvel Rivals—but it’s not who we were asking for

When fan art featuring a certain teleporting, blue-furred acrobat popped up on Reddit last year, Marvel Rivals fans hopped on the idea. The idea of Nightcrawler bamfing across the map was perfection. But the latest leaks have thrown us a curveball—one that’s powerful, iconic, and not quite what fans expected.

According to two Marvel Rivals leak accounts, it seems the next X-Men member joining the roster could be none other than Professor Charles Xavier himself. The founder of the X-Men, a man with unmatched telepathic abilities, and an absolute icon in the Marvel Universe… but, let’s be honest, not the name we were all guessing. While Wolverine and Storm were obvious choices to launch the X-Men presence in the game, the rumored addition of Xavier feels out of left field—but it’s one I’m fully here for.

Room for many more… Screenshot by Dot Esports

Leaks suggest Professor X will take up the Strategist role, which makes a lot of sense given his telepathic abilities and unparalleled knack for coordination. He’s the ultimate team player, capable of shielding allies and incapacitating enemies with nothing but the power of his mind. His telepathic prowess allows him to read and project thoughts, manipulate perceptions, create psychic shields, and even stun enemies. He’s a one-man mental fortress—a perfect fit for a game where strategy is key.

The only catch? Xavier’s not exactly known for his healing abilities. But Marvel Rivals isn’t shy about bending canon to make gameplay shine. Xavier’s psychic energy bolts could easily be reimagined as a way to heal allies. After all, who better to mend the mind and body than the world’s most famous telepath with an M.D. in Psychiatry and several PhDs?

A man with a long story. Screenshot via Marvel Entertainment

While I’m thrilled by the possibility of seeing Charles Xavier wheeling across the map in his motorized chair, using his immense psychic powers to turn the tide of battle, I’m also a little nervous. Some have suggested that Marvel Rivals might have a walking Professor X in the game for “simplicity,” and while Marvel has toyed with versions of Professor X temporarily regaining the use of his legs in comics like New X-Men and House of M, that shouldn’t be the default for every depiction of him.

Video games have a long history of skimming past authentic disability representation. There are instances of characters who are disabled and then “fixed” or “cured” during a game; their disabilities are erased for the sake of convenience or story. And yet, there’s so much power in seeing a disabled hero remain disabled while saving the day. Xavier is brilliant, compassionate, and undeniably one of the strongest characters in the Marvel Universe—not in spite of his disability, but alongside it.

We need more characters like this in gaming. Disabled players deserve to see themselves represented in games, not just as NPCs or background figures, but as central, powerful forces. A wheelchair-bound Xavier in Marvel Rivals could set a beautiful example, reinforcing that strength and capability come in many forms.

Though Xavier might not have been the fan-favorite pick for the next X-Men character (sorry, Nightcrawler fans), his iconic powers, and the opportunity for meaningful representation make him a great choice.

While players like myself are still dreaming of seeing Nightcrawler teleporting through the battlefield one day, let’s take a moment to appreciate what Xavier could bring to the table. Marvel Rivals might just give us the mind-blowing Strategist we didn’t know we needed—complete with a motorized chair, psychic shields, and an undeniable message about the power of diversity in gaming.

