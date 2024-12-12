Marvel Rivals players are desperate for this major Wolverine change

Marvel Rivals players are not afraid to declare their demands for the developer to make changes, and one of the biggest talking points in the community is Wolverine.

Recommended Videos

Marvel Rivals has become an instant hit, attracting over 10 million players in the first 72 hours. However, its popularity doesn’t mean the game is perfect, and fans have already called for one mechanic to be removed altogether.

Reddit forums and social media continue to be ablaze with players calling for buffs and nerfs to specific characters, but in the case of Wolverine, players are now calling for perhaps the biggest change of all.

Players want changes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A Reddit post calling for Wolverine to be made the “Vanguard he should have been” attracted over 1,400 upvotes in just 13 hours, along with over 200 comments. Fans made it clear that Wolverine as a Duelist is not working.

Marvel Rivals is flooded with characters in the Duelist class right now, and Wolverine doesn’t really stack up when compared to the best. Some aspects of the character feel a long way away from his comic history—including his health regen.

One reply speculated that Vanguard usage “would go through the roof” if a character as popular as Wolverine was made into the class, while another added that despite the community’s calls, developers never adopt “common sense solutions.”

With the similarities between Marvel Rivals and Overwatch 2, some players believe that adding an ability to Wolverine similar to Roadhog’s heal would be “perfectly fitting” for the character, which would make a lot of sense.

There’s certainly plenty for NetEase to consider in future updates, and it remains to be seen whether characters will receive huge reworks to move them into different classes or whether buffs and nerfs are the go-to solution with no changes to any existing roles.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy