Marvel Rivals fans would love to see this ‘fuzzy dude’ bamf into their games with this one-of-a-kind kit

The Marvel Rivals community is buzzing with excitement over the possibility of bringing Nightcrawler, the lovable “fuzzy dude” from X-Men, into the game. And one Reddit thread has sparked a flurry of ideas for how the teleporting swashbuckler could fit into the game’s roster.

In a Reddit thread titled “Let him BAMF into the game,” user Noxlotl’s posted concept art that captures everything we love about Nightcrawler: his iconic red and black costume, dual-wielded swords, and, of course, the “BAMF” cloud of smoke trailing behind him—a nod to the sound of his signature teleportation move in the comics. While the art alone is enough to get fans excited, the thread’s commentators have taken things to the next level by brainstorming how Nightcrawler’s powers could translate into Marvel Rivals.

The ultimate Marvel Rivals Nightcrawler kit

There’s certainly space for Kurt here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The overwhelming consensus is that Nightcrawler would make a perfect Strategist—the in-game healer/support archetype. Unlike a typical healer, though, fans envision him as a mobile lifesaver, zipping around the battlefield, delivering health packs to allies, and even rescuing teammates who find themselves in sticky situations.

Redditor BiD3Sign sums it up best, imagining Nightcrawler teleporting to grab an overextended Iron Fist and bamfing them back to safety. “A lot of cool stuff could be done with a teleporting strategist,” they wrote, emphasizing how his kit could bring something fresh to the game. They also made a valid point: Strategists don’t just heal—they’re about tactical play. And who’s more tactical than a mutant who can literally disappear in a puff of smoke?

Some fans took the brainstorming a step further. Redditor pevetos outlined an entire skill set for Nightcrawler, blending his swashbuckling swordplay with his teleportation abilities. Highlights include:

Primary Attack: Melee swordplay with a unique tethering mechanic (he connects enemies with his tail after hitting them three times).

Melee swordplay with a unique tethering mechanic (he connects enemies with his tail after hitting them three times). Teleportation: A two-way teleport that can bring allies along for the ride—or enemies, if you’re feeling spicy.

A two-way teleport that can bring allies along for the ride—or enemies, if you’re feeling spicy. Ultimate: Summon a swarm of BAMF demons to harass enemies and heal teammates.

This proposed kit feels true to Nightcrawler’s character while offering plenty of strategic opportunities for players. And let’s be honest—who wouldn’t want to summon a mini-army of BAMFs?

But the community isn’t stopping at teleportation. GBKMBushidoBrown compared Nightcrawler’s potential role to Lifeweaver from Overwatch, pointing out the life-saving potential of a teleporting melee strategist. Other fans chimed in, suggesting mechanics like teleporting teammates below 40 percent health or leaving behind a healing cloud every time Nightcrawler bamfs.

Lifeweaver doing… Something. Image via Blizzard Entertainment.

The possibilities here are endless. Teleporting to drop a health pack? Bamf. Saving a teammate from certain doom? Bamf. Confusing the enemy team by teleporting all over the map like an adorable blue ninja? Bamf, bamf, bamf.

Why Nightcrawler is a perfect fit for Marvel Rivals

Nightcrawler’s canonical abilities—his agility, swordsmanship, and teleportation—align beautifully with the flow of Marvel Rivals. A Strategist hero with his mobility could push more tactical play, allowing teams to coordinate in ways that haven’t been seen before. His presence would also introduce a unique way of healing, since an ability to reposition allies or deliver health packs would reward quick thinking and precise timing.

Plus, let’s not forget the personality factor. Nightcrawler’s charming persona would add some much-needed fuzziness to the Marvel Rivals battlefield. And while there’s a chance he could be “annoying” to play against, fans seem more excited about his potential to save the day in style.

It’s clear from the Reddit thread that fans are eager to see this teleporting legend join the roster. Whether it’s tethering enemies with his tail, summoning BAMF demons, or just dragging Iron Fist back into position, Nightcrawler has everything he needs to bamf his way into Marvel Rivals and steal the show.

