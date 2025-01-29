Marvel Snap developer unveils new publisher after being roped into TikTok ban debacle

After weeks of absolute chaos, confusion, and enough Reddit speculation to fuel a conspiracy documentary, Marvel Snap has finally returned to U.S. app stores. Players who were unfairly booted from their favorite card battler can now log back in.

But while Marvel Snap is back, things aren’t quite the same. After being dragged into a government-level tech war that it had absolutely nothing to do with, Second Dinner is making some big moves to ensure this never happens again. And that means getting a new publisher.

In the late hours of Jan. 28 (or early Jan. 29, depending on where in the world you were frantically refreshing Twitter), Second Dinner finally broke its silence with some big news:

To sum up, Second Dinner isn’t taking any chances after being blindsided by the TikTok ban. With the help of Nuverse, the developer is bringing almost all publishing and operational responsibilities in-house.

But it’s not doing it alone. Enter Skystone Games, a small, U.S.-based publisher supporting Marvel Snap moving forward. If your first thought was, Wait, who?—you’re not alone. Skystone Games isn’t exactly a household name. It’s published a handful of indie titles, including Tyrant’s Realm, a roguelite action-adventure with classic PS1-style visuals this year. But taking on Marvel Snap, one of the biggest digital card games in the world? That’s a whole different beast.

And here’s the weird part: they haven’t said a single word about it.

Seriously—if I’d just landed a deal like this, you’d be hearing about it across every social platform known to man. Twitter, TikTok (well, maybe not TikTok), LinkedIn, heck, I’d probably be talking about it in Marvel Rivals voice chat. But so far, there’s been nothing but radio silence from the dynamic duo at Skystone. Maybe it’s just waiting for the official paperwork to clear before celebrating, or maybe it’s just really humble. Either way, let’s hope the small team of two is ready to handle the pressure.

For now, Marvel Snap is back, and Second Dinner is taking steps to make sure something like this never happens again. Whether Skystone Games is up to the challenge remains to be seen, but at the very least, U.S. players won’t have to rely on VPNs to get their daily dose of deck-building chaos.

And if Marvel Snap ever gets caught in another unexpected ban? Well, at least now we know Second Dinner can pull off a last-minute comeback. The only thing on the minds of Marvel Snap players now is this:

