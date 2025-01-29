Marvel Rivals player discovers why you’re whiffing your ults with this character—and yes, it’s actually a valid excuse

We’ve all been there. You unleash what should be a devastating ultimate, perfectly timed, aimed directly at your target… only to watch it phase through them like you were playing a ghost-hunting sim instead of a superhero shooter. You check your ping. It’s fine. You check your replay. It’s not fine. Turns out, you weren’t bad—you were betrayed.

At least, that’s what one Marvel Rivals player discovered when they took to Reddit with some undeniable proof that one character’s ultimate just isn’t working as intended. Their post, titled “You’re not bad at hitting Magneto ults, it’s just bugged,” came with a short but painful video: a fully charged ultimate, aimed right at an enemy’s head, sailing harmlessly through them like a well-intentioned handshake.

It should have been a perfect hit. In the clip, the player carefully lines up their shot against an enemy Luna Snow, only to watch their ultimate pass through her head without so much as a scratch. Given that Magneto’s ultimate, Meteor M, forges an iron meteor that should absolutely obliterate anyone in its blast radius, this isn’t just a mild inconvenience—it’s a game-breaking bug for Magneto mains.

At first, you might think, Oh, I just aimed wrong, but the community was quick to confirm that no, this is absolutely not a skill issue. One player put it best: “Had a couple of ultimates earlier that felt really off—looked super weird in-game. After watching the replays, the hitbox for Magneto’s ult is massively off. It doesn’t line up with what’s visually happening at all.”

That’s right—Magneto’s ultimate doesn’t just look wrong. It is wrong.

With no official fix in sight, Magneto players have started adapting. One Redditor offered a workaround that’s oddly effective: “I’ve found I have a 100% success rate if I aim for the floor next to the hero I want. The splash damage is more reliable than the hero’s hitbox.” Apparently, the floor is the only thing that can be trusted in Marvel Rivals.

If you’re reading this and thinking, Well, I don’t play Magneto, so I’m safe, I have bad news for you. The hitbox struggles in Marvel Rivals aren’t exclusive to the Master of Magnetism. Wolverine mains have their own gripes, with one player pointing out: “Hitboxes could use an overhaul to be better aligned with base crosshairs and abilities. Like Wolverine, for example.”

Slashing nothing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

And if you thought ranged characters were immune? Think again. Storm players have it just as bad, with one user adding: “Storm’s air slashes are like this. I have to aim to the right of a character to actually land shots.” But we already knew Storm was broken.

At this point, it sounds like Marvel Rivals has entered that special era of game development where aiming is more of an educated guess than a precise skill.

Despite the bugs, Magneto’s ultimate still has its fans. One Redditor gave it some well-deserved praise: “This is such a great design for an ult. One that exists to counter other ults but doesn’t just make everyone invincible and has a skill ceiling with the build of more metal around the ball and how much damage it’s absorbed determining the damage. Just a shame it’s been so buggy since release.”

Magneto: The only support counter tank? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The conversation then took an unexpected turn, with players discussing how few ultimates in the game actually counter support abilities. Magneto, it turns out, is one of the only tanks with an ultimate that directly punishes support ults. “More ults, especially tanks, need to counter support ults. Thor’s doesn’t, Strange’s doesn’t, Cap’s kinda does but meh, Peni? Lol. Hulk’s doesn’t. Magneto is the only counter play for a tank to a support ult….”

It’s an interesting take—especially since balance changes could see more characters given anti-support abilities in the future. But for now, Magneto mains are left trying to decide whether their ult is a bugged-out disaster or a hidden gem that needs a little finesse to get right.

Considering how many players have flagged the issue, it’s bound to get some attention soon. In the meantime, if you’re playing Magneto, remember the golden rule: aim at the floor, not the enemy. It might look ridiculous, but at least it works. And hey, if you miss? You’ve got an excuse now.

