Fans plead for Marvel Rivals to buff this electrifying hero, and I couldn’t agree more

Storm, Marvel’s iconic weather-wielding goddess, is undeniably one of the most powerful characters in Marvel lore. Yet, in Marvel Rivals, her abilities leave players scratching their heads. The disparity between her in-game performance and her reputation has sparked debates online, with many players calling for significant buffs—and honestly, they’re not wrong.

Recommended Videos

The conversation kicked off on Reddit when one player hilariously pointed out that Storm, a “literal weather god,” has to reload in-game, while Hawkeye—a mere mortal armed with a bow—somehow has infinite ammo. This comparison set the tone for a growing consensus: Storm feels far weaker than she should be.

Redditor Active-Ad4599 summed it up perfectly: “She’s too slow, weak abilities, no place on a team since she has to be close to the ground to even give benefits to most of her team. Zero impact. Idk how she got through beta.” Ouch, but they’re not wrong.

Playing as Storm feels like time has slowed down. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Let’s talk abilities. Storm is classified as a Duelist hero—a damage-dealing role designed to eliminate enemies quickly. However, her performance doesn’t match that description. Her primary ability, Wind Blade, deals 25-50 damage depending on range, with a reload time of 1.3 seconds after firing just 12 shots. For a character who’s supposed to deal heavy damage, that’s less than impressive.

To make matters worse, Storm pales in comparison even to characters outside her role. Vanguard class Thor—who has comparable abilities in the Marvel universe—has a primary skill that deals 40 damage per hit with no reload. His impact feels meaningful, while Storm’s is underwhelming. Have you seen Storm go off in the comics or any of Marvel’s many X-Men cartoons and movies? She’s a powerhouse waiting to explode, and Marvel Rivals makes her look like a spark about to go out.

One Redditor, Slicc12, didn’t hold back: “Her power fantasy is nonexistent… Marvel Rivals is supposed to grant that hero fantasy, and Storm is one of many characters that need a rework or a massive buff.”

I’m not arguing. Storm’s incredible powers—controlling weather, summoning lightning, and shaping winds—deserve to shine, not struggle. Her Goddess Boost ability is supposed to grant her extra speed, and I can honestly say I didn’t feel a difference. She needs a damage boost or speed buff. Until then, she’ll remain benched for many, overshadowed by characters who shouldn’t even be able to hold a candle to her legendary might.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy