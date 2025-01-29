Marvel Rivals players agree these heroes ruin all the fun

Whether you play competitive or quick-play mode, there are guaranteed to be heroes that frustrate you more than others in Marvel Rivals. And players on the internet agree on a few heroes that ruin all the fun.

Recommended Videos

It doesn’t take many rounds in Marvel Rivals for the worst of the bunch to make their presence known. While all heroes can be irritating at times, there are a select few that players hate to see on the opposing team or their own. The community took to Reddit to rank the heroes they never want to see in-match.

Spidey is annoying. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unsurprisingly, Spider-Man took the cake, with multiple mentions totaling over 5,000 up-votes. “You almost kill him, he leaves for a medkit and goes back to harassing you again in 10 seconds,” one player summed up the majority opinion on why playing against Spider-Man sucks. “And when he’s on your team he always asks for heals while swinging around like a madman.” I’ve been faced with both those situations in my games, and can attest they ruin the fun. Hearing “I’m the amazing Spider-Man!” undoubtedly triggers a bad mood these days.

Iron Fist was also a (un)popular option. In this case, it’s the skilled players that ruin the fun. His fast-paced knock-out punches are tough to counter, and he has a self-heal with each elimination. “Why am I literally speeding up and across walls, using Jetpack boosts as well, and your punches are still launching toward me,” a player vented. While Iron Fist is technically a close-combat fighter, he has a remarkable range that is guaranteed to frustrate an opponent.

Moon Knight received over a thousand upvotes, too. I’ve played against skilled Moon Knights, and I am haunted by the moon these days. Each time I hear his ultimate voice line go off, I involuntarily sigh in defeat. His ultimate is fundamentally an instant kill; if you’re stuck in the radius, you’re dead. Furthermore, a skilled player can place his Ankhs in hard-to-see places and easily deal damage to the opposing team.

Lastly, Groot got nearly as many upvotes as Moon Knight. Several players talked about his Ironwood and Thornlash Wall abilities that cause more grief than they’re worth most of the time. While the walls can be useful at times, a poorly placed wall makes it difficult for your team to get any picks while pushing an objective. Additionally, the walls can pin teammates in unfortunate positions. And if there’s a Groot on both teams, you end up “weaving through a jungle of plant walls just to heal someone,” as one player put it.

It’ll be interesting to see if NetEase makes any adjustments to the heroes now that the community has voiced their concerns. Hopefully, we don’t see any future heroes top the complaints on this list.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy