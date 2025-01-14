Forgot password
The Fantastic Four gathered in New York with The Thing, Invisible Woman, and Mister Fantastic sitting in a flying car while Human Torch flies in the back ground behind them in Marvel Rivals.
Image via NetEase
Category:
Marvel

All Marvel Rivals ultimate voice lines

Get better at dodging attacks by learning the voice lines!
Image of Lyssa Chatterton
Lyssa Chatterton
|

Published: Jan 14, 2025 04:28 am

Knowing each character’s voice line for their ultimate attack can save you a lot of headaches while playing Marvel Rivals. Check out the tables in this guide for a full list of the voice lines for each Vanguard, Duelist, and Strategist.

Marvel Rivals Vanguard ultimate voice lines

Peni Parker's Ven#m skin shown in Marvel Rivals
Peni’s Venom skin. Screenshot by Dot Esports
CharacterUltimate abilityAbility descriptionAlly atimate voice line(s)Enemy/self ultimate voice line(s)
Captain AmericaFreedom ChargeA 10-second charge forward that heals himself and his allies. “Together! To victory!”“Assemble!”
“Sorry, soldier.”
“Direct hit!”
Doctor StrangeEye of AgamottoA spell that separates nearby enemies from their bodies. “I unleash the Vishantis’ power.”“By the Eye of Agamotto!”
GrootStrangling PrisonFires a cluster of vines at the ground that pulls in and traps enemies. “We are Groot!”“I AM GROOOOT!”
HulkPuny Banner

Hulk Smash		Transforms into the Hulk.

Transforms into Monster Hulk. 		Bruce: “My turn now!”

Hulk: “NOW HULK MAD!”		Bruce: “I’m Hulking out!”

Hulk: “Hulk smash!”
MagnetoMeteor MCreates a huge iron meteor to launch at enemies. “For Mutantkind!”“Fear Magneto!”
Peni ParkerSpider-SweeperThrows out Arachno-Mines, Spider-Drones, and Cyber-Webs with a 70% movement boost. “Spider mode!”“It’s…! Spider time!”
ThorGod of ThunderFlys upwards before dropping to the ground to inflict damage on enemies. “I am Asgard’s MIGHT!”“Behold, the God of Thunder!”
VenomFeast of the AbyssGoes underground for a short time before devouring enemies above him to deal damage to them. “We hunger!”“We are Venom!”

Marvel Rivals Duelist ultimate voice lines

Squirrel Girl's Cheerful Dragoness skin in Marvel Rivals.
Squirrel Girl’s Cheerful Dragoness skin. Screenshot by Dot Esports
CharacterUltimate abilityAbility descriptionAlly ultimate voice lne(s)Enemy/self ultimate voice line(s)
Black PantherBast’s DescentPounces forward and damages enemies after summoning Bast. “Bast, grace us with victory!”“Tremble before Bast!”
Black WidowElectro-Plasma ExplosionChanges up Widow’s rifle to damage enemies and leave plasma on the floor to slow them down. “Mind the exploding plasma.”“Plasma… Burst!”
HawkeyeHunter’s SightSees afterimages of enemies and shoot them to do damage. “Here’s how you shoot!”“Woo! I never miss!”
“Heads up—bad guys.”
“Usually you have to lead a target; not with this arrow. Nice!”
HelaGoddess of DeathUnleashes Hela’s Nastrond Crows from the sky to do damage to enemies. “A feast for my crows!”“Hel unleashed!”
“Feast, my crows.”
“Time is up!”
Iron FistLiving ChiThrows stronger punches with boosted speed, damage, and attack range.“The Dragon unleashed!”“Qì guàn cháng hóng!”
“Perfect hit!”
Iron ManInvincible Pulse CannonFires a damaging pulse cannon from the center of the Iron Man suit. Pulse charge—fire!”“Maximum Pulse!”
MagikDarkchildTransforms into Darkchild for all abilities to be enhanced. “Limbo stands with you!”“Behold: Darkchild!”
“You let Darkchild out to play.”
Mister FantasticBrainiac BounceThrows himself into the air to smash down onto enemies. “haha! Problem solved!”“Fantastic!”
Moon KnightHand of KhonshuOpens a portal to allow Khonshu to strike enemies. “Leave them to Khonshu.”“The moon haunts you!”
NamorHorn of ProteusSummons Giganto, an Atlantean creature similar to a whale, to attack enemies. *Horn Blast**Horn Blast*
PsylockeDance of the ButterflySlashes at enemies in a 10m spherical radius with incredible speed. “Watch me soar!”“Chō no mai o kurāe!”
“Your day has come.”
Scarlet WitchReality ErasureFlys around while charging energy, then unleashes it to damage enemies, often resulting in their death. “The perfect… Hex! Gah!”“Pure! Chaos!”
Spider-Man
Spectacular Spin		Fires a series of Web-Clusters that deal damage to enemies or stuns them. “You get a web, and you get a web, and you get a web!”“Don’t mess with the Amazing Spider-Man!”
Squirrel GirlUnbeatable Squirrel TsunamiSummons a small hoard of destructive squirrels to aim towards enemies and damage them as they run along. “My friends are here!”“Squirrel stampede!”
Star-LordGalactic LegendFlies around and locks onto enemies with his guns to damage them.“Allllright!!”“Le—gen—dary!”
“Another one bites the dust!”
“Two points: Star-Lord.”
StormOmega HurricaneTransforms into a hurricane to pull in enemies and damage them.“Hurricane… Incoming!“Feel the wrath of the Goddess!”
“They couldn’t weather the storm.”
“Good hunting!”
The PunisherFinal JudgementWind up two Gatling guns before firing infinite ammo at enemies. “I’m doing this my way!”“Judge! Jury! Executioner!”
“Blaze of glory.”
“Lights out for scum.”
“Night, night, mope.”
Winter SoldierKraken ImpactLeaps and then dashes forward to slam down on enemies with his bionic arm.“Stand down!”
“AGAIN!”		“Armed and dangerous!”
“Nothing personal.”
“AGAIN!”
WolverineLast StandLaunches enemies into the air with him before landing for devastating damage on impact.*Grunts*
“Berserker Rage!”		*Grunts*

Marvel Rivals Strategist ultimate voice lines

Picture showing Cloak & Dagger using their abilities in Marvel Rivals.
Cloak & Dagger’s Lemon Lime skin. Screenshot by Dot Esports
CharacterUltimate abilityAbility descriptionAlly ultimate voice lne(s)Enemy/self ultimate voice line(s)
Adam WarlockKarmic RevivalRevives allies and gives them a brief period of Invincibility.“Rise, my friends!”“Born again!”
Cloak & DaggerEternal BondCompletes four dashes, healing allies and damaging enemies along the way. “It’s co-op time!”“Us against the world!”
Invisible WomanInvisible BoundaryCreates a forcefield that makes any allies inside undetectable and heals them over time. “Shields up!”“Disappear!”
Jeff the Land SharkIt’s Jeff!Dives into the ground to find his target(s) before swallowing them and ejecting them after resurfacing. “Yummy, yummy!”“Om, nom, nom!”
LokiGod of MischiefShapeshifts into a targeted ally or enemy to use their abilities. “Bring on the chaos!”“Your powers are mine!”
Luna SnowFate of Both WorldsCreates a holographic stage for her to dance on. Allies in this area can get a damage boost or be healed.“It’s the grand finale!”“I am ready to put on a show!”
MantisSoul ResurgenceProvides healing and movement boosts for surrounding allies. “Friends, gather around!”“We are undefeatable!”
“Life always wins!”
Rocket RaccoonC.Y.A.Deploys an Amplifier that gives allies a damage boost.“Hey, team! Enjoy the amplifier!” “This is REAL firepower!”

As you can see, each character has their own way of warning their team and enemies that they’re about to unleash their ultimate. When you pop off an ult in-game, you’ll hear the same voice line that your enemies hear, but your allies will hear a different one. Try warning your allies in advance or even at the start of the game by requesting healing when they hear a particular voice line!

