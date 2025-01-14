All Marvel Rivals ultimate voice lines

Knowing each character’s voice line for their ultimate attack can save you a lot of headaches while playing Marvel Rivals. Check out the tables in this guide for a full list of the voice lines for each Vanguard, Duelist, and Strategist.

Marvel Rivals Vanguard ultimate voice lines

Peni’s Venom skin. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Character Ultimate ability Ability description Ally atimate voice line(s) Enemy/self ultimate voice line(s) Captain America Freedom Charge A 10-second charge forward that heals himself and his allies. “Together! To victory!” “Assemble!”

“Sorry, soldier.”

“Direct hit!” Doctor Strange Eye of Agamotto A spell that separates nearby enemies from their bodies. “I unleash the Vishantis’ power.” “By the Eye of Agamotto!” Groot Strangling Prison Fires a cluster of vines at the ground that pulls in and traps enemies. “We are Groot!” “I AM GROOOOT!” Hulk Puny Banner



Hulk Smash Transforms into the Hulk.



Transforms into Monster Hulk. Bruce: “My turn now!”



Hulk: “NOW HULK MAD!” Bruce: “I’m Hulking out!”



Hulk: “Hulk smash!” Magneto Meteor M Creates a huge iron meteor to launch at enemies. “For Mutantkind!” “Fear Magneto!” Peni Parker Spider-Sweeper Throws out Arachno-Mines, Spider-Drones, and Cyber-Webs with a 70% movement boost. “Spider mode!” “It’s…! Spider time!” Thor God of Thunder Flys upwards before dropping to the ground to inflict damage on enemies. “I am Asgard’s MIGHT!” “Behold, the God of Thunder!” Venom Feast of the Abyss Goes underground for a short time before devouring enemies above him to deal damage to them. “We hunger!” “We are Venom!”

Marvel Rivals Duelist ultimate voice lines

Squirrel Girl’s Cheerful Dragoness skin. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Character Ultimate ability Ability description Ally ultimate voice lne(s) Enemy/self ultimate voice line(s) Black Panther Bast’s Descent Pounces forward and damages enemies after summoning Bast. “Bast, grace us with victory!” “Tremble before Bast!” Black Widow Electro-Plasma Explosion Changes up Widow’s rifle to damage enemies and leave plasma on the floor to slow them down. “Mind the exploding plasma.” “Plasma… Burst!” Hawkeye Hunter’s Sight Sees afterimages of enemies and shoot them to do damage. “Here’s how you shoot!” “Woo! I never miss!”

“Heads up—bad guys.”

“Usually you have to lead a target; not with this arrow. Nice!” Hela Goddess of Death Unleashes Hela’s Nastrond Crows from the sky to do damage to enemies. “A feast for my crows!” “Hel unleashed!”

“Feast, my crows.”

“Time is up!” Iron Fist Living Chi Throws stronger punches with boosted speed, damage, and attack range. “The Dragon unleashed!” “Qì guàn cháng hóng!”

“Perfect hit!” Iron Man Invincible Pulse Cannon Fires a damaging pulse cannon from the center of the Iron Man suit. Pulse charge—fire!” “Maximum Pulse!” Magik Darkchild Transforms into Darkchild for all abilities to be enhanced. “Limbo stands with you!” “Behold: Darkchild!”

“You let Darkchild out to play.” Mister Fantastic Brainiac Bounce Throws himself into the air to smash down onto enemies. “haha! Problem solved!” “Fantastic!” Moon Knight Hand of Khonshu Opens a portal to allow Khonshu to strike enemies. “Leave them to Khonshu.” “The moon haunts you!” Namor Horn of Proteus Summons Giganto, an Atlantean creature similar to a whale, to attack enemies. *Horn Blast* *Horn Blast* Psylocke Dance of the Butterfly Slashes at enemies in a 10m spherical radius with incredible speed. “Watch me soar!” “Chō no mai o kurāe!”

“Your day has come.” Scarlet Witch Reality Erasure Flys around while charging energy, then unleashes it to damage enemies, often resulting in their death. “The perfect… Hex! Gah!” “Pure! Chaos!” Spider-Man

Spectacular Spin Fires a series of Web-Clusters that deal damage to enemies or stuns them. “You get a web, and you get a web, and you get a web!” “Don’t mess with the Amazing Spider-Man!” Squirrel Girl Unbeatable Squirrel Tsunami Summons a small hoard of destructive squirrels to aim towards enemies and damage them as they run along. “My friends are here!” “Squirrel stampede!” Star-Lord Galactic Legend Flies around and locks onto enemies with his guns to damage them. “Allllright!!” “Le—gen—dary!”

“Another one bites the dust!”

“Two points: Star-Lord.” Storm Omega Hurricane Transforms into a hurricane to pull in enemies and damage them. “Hurricane… Incoming! “Feel the wrath of the Goddess!”

“They couldn’t weather the storm.”

“Good hunting!” The Punisher Final Judgement Wind up two Gatling guns before firing infinite ammo at enemies. “I’m doing this my way!” “Judge! Jury! Executioner!”

“Blaze of glory.”

“Lights out for scum.”

“Night, night, mope.” Winter Soldier Kraken Impact Leaps and then dashes forward to slam down on enemies with his bionic arm. “Stand down!”

“AGAIN!” “Armed and dangerous!”

“Nothing personal.”

“AGAIN!” Wolverine Last Stand Launches enemies into the air with him before landing for devastating damage on impact. *Grunts*

“Berserker Rage!” *Grunts*

Marvel Rivals Strategist ultimate voice lines

Cloak & Dagger’s Lemon Lime skin. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Character Ultimate ability Ability description Ally ultimate voice lne(s) Enemy/self ultimate voice line(s) Adam Warlock Karmic Revival Revives allies and gives them a brief period of Invincibility. “Rise, my friends!” “Born again!” Cloak & Dagger Eternal Bond Completes four dashes, healing allies and damaging enemies along the way. “It’s co-op time!” “Us against the world!” Invisible Woman Invisible Boundary Creates a forcefield that makes any allies inside undetectable and heals them over time. “Shields up!” “Disappear!” Jeff the Land Shark It’s Jeff! Dives into the ground to find his target(s) before swallowing them and ejecting them after resurfacing. “Yummy, yummy!” “Om, nom, nom!” Loki God of Mischief Shapeshifts into a targeted ally or enemy to use their abilities. “Bring on the chaos!” “Your powers are mine!” Luna Snow Fate of Both Worlds Creates a holographic stage for her to dance on. Allies in this area can get a damage boost or be healed. “It’s the grand finale!” “I am ready to put on a show!” Mantis Soul Resurgence Provides healing and movement boosts for surrounding allies. “Friends, gather around!” “We are undefeatable!”

“Life always wins!” Rocket Raccoon C.Y.A. Deploys an Amplifier that gives allies a damage boost. “Hey, team! Enjoy the amplifier!” “This is REAL firepower!”

As you can see, each character has their own way of warning their team and enemies that they’re about to unleash their ultimate. When you pop off an ult in-game, you’ll hear the same voice line that your enemies hear, but your allies will hear a different one. Try warning your allies in advance or even at the start of the game by requesting healing when they hear a particular voice line!

