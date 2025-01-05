These two Marvel Rivals heroes have ‘game stalling ults’ and players want them nerfed to the ground

When you’re in the heat of a Marvel Rivals match, few things are as satisfying as a perfectly executed ultimate. That is, until you’re on the receiving end of a move so overpowered it feels like your controller’s been unplugged.

A recent Reddit thread is lighting up with frustrated players calling for two particularly pesky ultimates to be nerfed—hard. The conversation started with a player posting, “Everyone waiting on that Hela Hawkeye nerf, I want this girl’s ult to suffer some,” alongside a crystal-clear image of Luna Snow. And yeah, I get it. Luna’s ult, Fate of Both Worlds, is absolutely game-changing—and not in a fun way for the opposition.

As someone who’s accidentally become a Luna Snow main (seriously, it just happened, I swear), I can confidently say her ult is an all-in-one showstopper. It lets her heal 250 HP per second for 12 seconds, grants 200 HP to all teammates at the start, and can even boost allies’ attacks by 40%, depending on how you use it. Combine all that with her ability to tank through nearly any assault (unless you eat an Iron Man or Scarlet Witch ult to the face, as another player out), and yeah… She’s the MVP no one asked for, and everyone hates.

It’s not just Luna

Players are also turning their frustration toward Mantis, whose ultimate, Soul Resurgence, doesn’t last as long but still manages to make matches feel like a waiting room at the DMV. With an eight-second AoE effect that heals 200 HP at activation and 150 HP per second afterward, Mantis keeps everyone alive just long enough to make you question your life choices.

“Worse with Mantis imo. Sure Loki can copy her… but the fact Mantis and Luna have GAME STALLING ULTS AND ARE CONSTANTLY SELECTED… TOGETHER… is stupid,” reads another comment in the thread. There’s no subtlety here, but can you blame them? Luna and Mantis turning matches into a timeout session does feel a little absurd.

Another player argues it’s Luna and Loki that make the ultimate nightmare pairing: “Even worse when she’s paired with Loki. Pretty much 24 seconds where the game is forced to a stall. It’s honestly not fun.” But honestly, Loki’s ult (Shapeshift) feels more like a wildcard. It depends entirely on whose shoes he’s stealing, so I’m less inclined to toss him into the nerfing pit.

The best point of the thread nails the issue as such: “It [Luna’s ult] definitely needs a nerf, and I’d like to see support ults avoid becoming defensive game winners. Nothing is more boring and fun-ruining than sitting around waiting for defensive ults to finish so people can go back to playing.”

Indeed, it’s like slamming on the brakes in the middle of a high-speed chase. Sure, your team might win, but at what cost? So, maybe it’s time to take Luna and Mantis down a peg or two. Let’s put away the ring of immortality for a bit—other kids want to play, too.

