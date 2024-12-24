What is NGP in Marvel Rivals? NetEase Gamer Premium, explained

Marvel Rivals players logging in to the game on Dec. 24, 2024 were met with a new inbox message advertising something called NGP.

NGP, or NetEase Gamer Premium, is an optional sign-up for players who are looking to potentially get some freebies and more stuff from the Marvel Rivals experience, or any other game made by NetEase.

Here’s what we know so far about NGP in Marvel Rivals.

What is NetEase Gamer Premium (NGP)?

Will you sign up? Screenshot by Dot Esports

NetEase Gamer Premium, or NGP, is basically a mailing list with some in-game benefits for some games made by NetEase. The publisher says there are several benefits to becoming an NGP member, including access to “exclusive events,” email updates including things like patch notes and tips, dedicated customer support, members-only days that will include “fun missions and abundant rewards,” and more.

For now, it seems like it’s free to join. The only downside is NetEase will have your email address on file and will be able to send you messages whenever it wants.

How to join NGP in Marvel Rivals

Spam in my in-game inbox? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Marvel Rivals players met with this inbox message on Dec. 24 can click the Join Now button to be brought to the NGP website. Here, you must enter in your player ID. This is the UID number found on your profile page in-game, which can be accessed by clicking your player icon on the top right of the in-game menu.

Your UID can be found on your Career page in the Overview tab, as seen in the image below:

Don’t worry about my stats. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once done correctly, you will receive another inbox message in-game that looks like this:

You’re almost there. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Click “Bind My Email” and then enter in the email you wish to use for the account. You will receive an email with a code to enter. Enter that code, and the registration will be complete, but that’s about all there is to do right now.

If you wish to sign up without the in-game message, simply visit the NetEase Gamer website and click NGP at the top of the page to begin the same process.

Marvel Rivals NGP benefits

Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s unclear what NGP will bring for Marvel Rivals, but it’s likely to include things like access to in-game items like name cards, sprays, and possibly even exclusive skins.

For now, though, signing up will only have options to bind your account with other NetEase games such as Knives Out, LifeAfter, IdentityV, Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War, and Ace Racer.

This article will be updated with more information once it becomes available.

