Someone somehow got Marvel Rivals running on a 3DS

At this point, it’s almost a tradition for gamers to try to run popular games on classic devices. With Marvel Rivals gaining popularity, this was bound to happen eventually. Now, one player has managed to run it on a 3DS.

On Jan. 22, a player posted a picture on Reddit of them selecting a hero in Marvel Rivals. That’s nothing unusual, but adding that they’re playing on a 3DS is astonishing. “I saw a post of someone streaming their Steam Deck games through their 3DS on a different subreddit. So I decided to try it with mine. Obviously it’s not an ideal experience. Just wanted to see if it would work,” they said.

Apparently, it works. As they said, we don’t expect it to be a great experience. Can you imagine trying to heal or tank with 3DS controlls? But credit should be given when it’s due, and in this case, the player deserves it.

Funnily enough, in the picture they posted, they are seen selecting one of the finest engineers and inventors in the Marvel comic books, Rocket Raccoon. If that Strategist is their favorite Hero, we can see after whom they got the passion for tinkering with different devices. Maybe they’ll decide to run it on another device soon. We’re keeping our fingers crossed.

A truly fantastic invention. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Other players on Reddit couldn’t help themselves and found this post amusing, sharing a few light-hearted comments along the way.

“This must be what my teammates are playing on in ranked. No wonder they’re loading so slow lol,” the top comment reads. They got a response from the inventor themselves, who claimed it runs pretty dreadfully. “I did jump into a quick play match to test it out but the input lag was pretty bad. The firing range didn’t seem too bad, but there was still noticeable delay,” they said. Others pointed out how 3DS must probably overheat and crash during events like Doctor Strange opening a portal, but maybe it’s safer not to test it.

When it comes to running a game on different devices, the king in this realm is a true classic: Doom. Players have long tried to launch it on devices like Apple Watches, pregnancy tests, thermostats, and Minecraft’s IRIS Redstone computer. We doubt Marvel Rivals can be run on those, but the world belongs to the bold.

