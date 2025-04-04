All Hellfire Gala skins in Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals season two is aptly titled the Hellfire Gala, featuring extravagant outfits for many characters. Some of these skins have been revealed during the announcement trailer, giving us a first look at what’s to come for this season’s battle pass.

All Hellfire Gala costumes in Marvel Rivals

The trailer showcased 13 different skins themed around the Hellfire Gala. We’re sure there are more than just these, and we’ll find out soon enough which of the 12 are part of the battle pass. For now, here are all the Hellfire Gala skins we’ve seen so far in Marvel Rivals.

Luna Snow Hellfire Gala outfit

Screneshot by Dot Esports

Luna Snow is wearing a sleek black and white dress with a purple sash at her belt. Her outfit features feathery sleeves, and her hair is a bit longer than her default skin.

Cloak and Dagger Hellfire Gala outfit

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cloak wears a regal white-and-gold outfit featuring a fur-lined hood and a flowing cape with a celestial interior. Dagger’s dress features a mix of black, gold, and purple accented feathers.

Wolverine Hellfire Gala outfit

Image via NetEase Games

Who knew Logan had such a fashionable side to him? His Hellfire Gala outfit features a white tuxedo jacket with gold buttons, a ruffled dress shirt, and a brown bow tie.

Psylocke Hellfire Gala outfit

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Psylocke finally gets the classic X-Men outfit treatment for Hellfire. She has classic gold and blue but a transparent butterfly across her chest, and her classic purple is etched in different parts of the outfit.

Magik Hellfire Gala outfit

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Just like Psylocke, Magik gets to rock her X-Men outfit as well, but with deep blacks instead of the usual reds found in the costume.

Storm Hellfire Gala outfit

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Storm ditches her regular white and grey costume for a regal silver and white armored bodysuit. She wears a tall headpiece, supporting her voluminous blue hair.

Scarlet Witch Hellfire Gala outfit

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Scarlet Witch’s Hellfire attire isn’t too different from her default outfit, but she has a much larger headpiece, several accessories, makeup updates, and an even deeper red in her skirt.

Bruce Banner Hellfire Gala outfit

Screneshot by Dot Esports

Bruce Banner ditches the lab coat for a pinstripe suit with a black fedora and red-tinted glasses. He wouldn’t look out of place in a Scorsese film, but the Oakley-style lenses push him closer to a steampunk setting.

Black Widow Hellfire Gala outfit

Screneshot by Dot Esports

Black Widow is shown wearing a black and red bodysuit, clawed gloves, and spider-themed headgear.

Captain America Hellfire Gala outfit

Screneshot by Dot Esports

Captain America finally decides to dress up for a change, and he does so with a lot of style. He’s seen wearing a red and blue suit with an oversized star pin and layered coat. His hair is slicked back as well, making him barely recognizable.

Black Panther Hellfire Gala outfit

Screneshot by Dot Esports

Black Panther has one of the best outfits so far. He’s wearing a royal blue outfit accompanied by a bright purple patterned sash and several gold ornaments.

Rocket Raccoon Hellfire Gala outfit

Screenshot by Dot Esports

While Rocket Raccoon doesn’t appear in the trailer, his Hellfire Gala outfit shows up in the key art for Season Two. He’s clearly taking it easy in a cream-colored shirt, festive hat, and a gold ornament chain strapped across his chest.

Star-Lord Hellfire Gala outfit

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Finally, Star-Lord is dressed for the occasion in a regal blue and gold ensemble, complete with a formal cape and crisp hairstyle.

How to unlock Hellfire Gala costumes in Marvel Rivals

A good chunk of the Hellfire Gala outfits will be available in the new Marvel Rivals battle pass. Some of these might be part of outfit bundles, which you can purchase separately, but a good chunk should be available to you if you purchase the premium battle pass.

Marvel Rivals season two is shaping up to be one of the biggest updates so far, with many balancing updates across the entire roster, new features, and characters to try out.

