Every time a new electronic device comes out, enterprising gamers wonder whether they can get it to run Doom. The 1993 game has become a true classic, and thanks to many modders and tinkerers, it can be run on almost anything today.
Thanks to its simple build, historical importance, and hilariously low system requirements, you’ve likely seen videos where players turned everyday appliances into Doom consoles, be it their refrigerators, their car’s operating systems, picture cameras, and more. Turns out, there are many, many, many other such odd projects, so if you’re looking for a comprehensive list, here’s every device we found that can run Doom.
All devices that can run Doom
Our work has been made immensely easier thanks to the courtesy of a site called canitrundoom.org. It lists over 30 different devices that are capable of booting up the iconic 90s first-person shooter.
However, we’ve found some major missing entries there, and replenished the list with our findings. But there’s so many of them, we also could have missed a few.
Cameras, phones and gaming devices that have run Doom
Let’s start by breaking down cameras, phones and other gaming consoles that have run Doom. Hypothetically, the latter are the easiest to run the game, since they’re already used to playing other productions. When it comes to photo and video cameras and phones, there are so many of them and they’re so common, we decided to throw them in the same bag.
- A digital Kodak camera DC210 from 1998, run by James Surine in 2000
- A Kodak Picture Kiosk from Lenovo run by Zbios in 2022
- Commodore 64 run by Nostalgia Nerd in 2022
- A custom-built camera on Kodak Base run by JJ Dasher in 2010
- A Game & Watch portable Nintendo console, run by Ghidraninja in 2020
- Raspberry Pi powered by a Bio-Ethanol Stirling Engine, run by Kristof Kronenberg Zeidler in 2024
- Vectrex console run by Sprite_tm in 2015
- Linux-supported Wii run by AXDOOMER in 2014
- Optimus Maximus keyboard run by radio4active in 2016
- V-tech Innotab run by Buy it Fix it in 2012
- An Android phone run by Dr. Anthony in 2014
- A LEGO Brick with Raspberry P1 RP2040 installed, ran by James Brown in 2022
Household devices that have run Doom
Now let’s dive into all household devices that have been proven to run Doom. While there have been a few cameras, phones and so on, the number of gadgets we use in our homes that can do so is even bigger and more astonishing.
- Ultrasound GE Vivid S5 Scanner, run by BWaveTV in 2014
- Apple MacBook’s Touchbar, run by Diffractive in 2016
- A graphics calculator used for math and physics, run by Dream of Omnimaga in 2011
- A toaster, run by Vexal in 2015
- An office stationery phone from Polycom, run by NeilBostian in 2021
- Commercial kitchen appliance orders unit run by This Does Not Compute in 2022
- A SanDisk Sansa E270 MP3 Player run by Tony NA in 2016
- A Canon wireless printer, run by Steve_At_Hypothermia in 2014
- A thermostat, run by CZ7ASM555 in 2017
- An Apple Watch, run by Lior2b in 2015
- A Lenovo smart clock, run by Steppan_5G
- A toothbrush display, run by ATC1441 in 2024
- Hyperscan console run by Hyperscandev in 2024 (but only the demo version)
- A Flipper Zero run by P4nic4ttack in 2022
- Desmos graphing calculator, run by SairA10 in 2024
- Samsung Smart fridge run by Beyazit Kartal in 2020
- iPod Nano run by vicehb21 in 2007
- Microwave run by the flindosmindfurf in 2021
- Lawn mower run by Husqvarna in 2023
- (Reportedly) IKEA lamp run by Nicola Wrachien in 2021
Stores, cars, and other professional equipment that have run Doom
The more we constructed this list, the more we realized how odd it is to break down in specific categories. Here you’ll find devices like an ATM machine or a Porsche 911 that have launched Doom.
- The display system inside Porsche 911, run by Vexal in 2017
- An ATM machine, run by Aussie50 in 2014
- A public transportation card reader from Melbourne, Australia, run by Zbios in 2020
- Oscilloscope run by Zekinn in 2013
- A text-based ASCII terminal, run by Ghidraninja in 2022
- A digital price tag, run by Makersfunduck in 2023
- Cisco’s email security appliance device, run by Aaron Thacker in 2024
- LED Billboard run by jgcertified in 2014
- A price scanner run by discatte in 2022
Everything else, from pregnancy tests to Minecraft, vaping pens, and potatoes
Here are all the others that can run the 1993 classic. We can’t even think about how some people tried running the game on things like a pregnancy test, but they tried, and it worked. Science, I guess.
- A piano, run by Sos Sosowski in 2013
- Launched inside… a Doom game thanks to an arcade emulation within, run by The Zombie Killer in 2015
- A pregnancy test, run by Foone in 2020
- A drone radio controller, RadioMaster TX16S, run by The_Nerdling in 2023
- Played as an audio and displayed as Spectogram, run by Wojtek-graj in 2024
- A 3D Raycast engine for Arduino Nano run by Daveruiz in 2022
- A… candy with a built-in monitor run by Adafruit Industries in 2022
- LEGO’s Midstorms EV3 Bricks run by Seva167 in 2024
- Windows XP’s MS Paint, run by Wojtek-graj in 2024
- Minecraft‘s IRIS Redstone computer run by ModPunchtree in 2024
- Vaping pen run by JustBobbysr in 2020
- 770 potatoes and calculator run by Equalo in 2020
With fresh technology and devices developed each year, we believe it’s only a matter of time before someone cracks yet another device with an unthinkable method so that they can launch the evergreen classic on it for our entertainment.
In the meantime, some players continue to develop mods that allow you to launch other games in Doom, like the one that makes Escape from Tarkov playable in the 1993 FPS.