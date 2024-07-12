Every time a new electronic device comes out, enterprising gamers wonder whether they can get it to run Doom. The 1993 game has become a true classic, and thanks to many modders and tinkerers, it can be run on almost anything today.

Recommended Videos

Thanks to its simple build, historical importance, and hilariously low system requirements, you’ve likely seen videos where players turned everyday appliances into Doom consoles, be it their refrigerators, their car’s operating systems, picture cameras, and more. Turns out, there are many, many, many other such odd projects, so if you’re looking for a comprehensive list, here’s every device we found that can run Doom.

All devices that can run Doom

Our work has been made immensely easier thanks to the courtesy of a site called canitrundoom.org. It lists over 30 different devices that are capable of booting up the iconic 90s first-person shooter.

How come there isn’t a Guinness World Record for beating Doom on the most devices? Image via id Software

However, we’ve found some major missing entries there, and replenished the list with our findings. But there’s so many of them, we also could have missed a few.

Cameras, phones and gaming devices that have run Doom

Let’s start by breaking down cameras, phones and other gaming consoles that have run Doom. Hypothetically, the latter are the easiest to run the game, since they’re already used to playing other productions. When it comes to photo and video cameras and phones, there are so many of them and they’re so common, we decided to throw them in the same bag.

Household devices that have run Doom

Now let’s dive into all household devices that have been proven to run Doom. While there have been a few cameras, phones and so on, the number of gadgets we use in our homes that can do so is even bigger and more astonishing.

Stores, cars, and other professional equipment that have run Doom

The more we constructed this list, the more we realized how odd it is to break down in specific categories. Here you’ll find devices like an ATM machine or a Porsche 911 that have launched Doom.

Everything else, from pregnancy tests to Minecraft, vaping pens, and potatoes

Here are all the others that can run the 1993 classic. We can’t even think about how some people tried running the game on things like a pregnancy test, but they tried, and it worked. Science, I guess.

With fresh technology and devices developed each year, we believe it’s only a matter of time before someone cracks yet another device with an unthinkable method so that they can launch the evergreen classic on it for our entertainment.

In the meantime, some players continue to develop mods that allow you to launch other games in Doom, like the one that makes Escape from Tarkov playable in the 1993 FPS.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy