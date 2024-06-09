Is Doom: The Dark Ages on Game Pass?

Xbox Game Pass continues to add game after game to its paid subscription service, so let’s see if Bethesda’s Doom: The Dark Ages is going to offer the chance to rip and tear at a tempting price.

Recommended Videos

Even though a new Doom game was rumored to be on the way in the buildup to Summer Game Fest and the Xbox Showcase, the eventual debut of Doom: The Dark Ages was a violent and beautiful treat for the senses.

Doomguy is back, demon-slaying looks to be better than ever, and an Xbox Game Pass crossover would be the icing on the cake.

Will Doom: The Dark Ages be on Game Pass?

Microsoft couldn’t let this one pass it by. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Doom: The Dark Ages is coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one, and if you’re in doubt, I can reassure you that this is the case as it was rubber-stamped by the official debut trailer during the Xbox Showcase.

At the end of the “DOOM: The Dark Ages Official Trailer 1,” a logo clearly showing that The Dark Ages is coming to Xbox Game Pass is visible.

We know Doom is definitely a day one inclusion for the subscription service, so if you haven’t subscribed already, The Dark Ages is the reason to do so—I’d do it so you don’t have to explain to Doomguy why you’ve not.

Watch the trailer above to get a taster of what Doom: The Dark Ages is all about, because its setting is quite different to the previous two reboot iterations, and the battle against demons goes on!

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy