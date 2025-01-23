All DOOM: The Dark Ages editions and pre-order bonuses

DOOM: The Dark Ages is on the way, and before the game properly releases, you have plenty of time to grab the game for pre-order and unlock multiple bonuses. You can pick several versions, each with increasingly valuable items you can get for your ideal DOOM game experience.

You’ll want to make sure you grab your pre-orders before the game’s official release date of May 15. For those who simply want the standard version of the game, there are still a handful of bonuses you can get by securing your copy sooner rather than later. You can also upgrade to an impressive collector’s edition, which does come with an iconic Slayer statue, but only while supplies lasts. We’ll be breaking down all editions you can choose to purchase for DOOM: The Dark Ages, and every pre-order bonus you get for each one.

All pre-order editions and bonuses for DOOM: The Dark Ages

Embark on a science-fiction medieval adventure set in the DOOM universe. Image via id Software

There are three editions available for you to pick: a Standard, Premium, and Collector’s Edition. Each version does come with a copy of the game. However, the Premium and Collector’s Edition both provide you with early access to the game, two days ahead of time. If you can’t wait to get your hands on The Dark Ages, try to secure the Premium Edition if you’d like to play it before May 15.

All Standard Edition bonuses for DOOM: The Dark Ages

Unlock a unique skin for the DOOM Slayer by preordering The Dark Ages before it releases. Image via id Software

For the Standard Edition, you can secure your copy of The Dark Ages and get the Void Doom Slayer Skin. Rather than donning the iconic green outfit of the Slayer, you can change the tone to a gunmetal silver, giving your character the proper medieval armor look. However, this is the only reward you get for pre-ordering the game at this level. This will cost $69.99 for an Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, or PC through Steam or Windows.

If you already have a subscription to Game Pass, you can get The Dark Ages for free. You’ll need to maintain that subscription plan to continue playing the game.

All Premium Edition bonuses for DOOM: The Dark Ages

Grab the campaign DLC, and several digital rewards with the Premium Edition. Image via id Software.

For those looking to go above this, there’s the Premium Edition for The Dark Ages. This comes with several more rewards, such as the Void DOOM Slayer skin from the Standard Edition, campaign DLC releasing at The Dark Ages launches, a Digital Artbook and Soundtrack, the Divinity Skin pack for the Slayer, his Dragon, and the Atlan mech, along with two-days early access to the game, giving you the chance to play it on May 13.

There are a lot of more rewards with the Premium Edition, and you can buy it for $99.99 on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, or PC through Steam or Windows.

All Collector’s Edition bonuses for DOOM: The Dark Ages

Add the DOOM Slayer statue to your collectibles shelf. Image via id Software.

We’ve saved the most expensive edition, and the one with the most rewards, for last. The Collector’s Edition has the heftiest amount attached to it, and for good reason. You’ll receive everything from the Standard and Premium Editions, and you’ll also get a 12” DOOM Slayer Statue with a detachable weapon and cape, as well as a Metal Red Key Card Replica and SteelBook case for your game.

Unlike the others, you won’t be able to purchase this edition through the standard storefronts, and you’ll instead have to head to the Bethesda Gear Store to pick it up. It will cost $199.99. Unfortunately, they are only shipping this product to those in the United States or Canada.

