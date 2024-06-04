How to watch the Summer Game Fest 2024 live showcase

It’s back! Summer Game Fest 2024 is set to deliver another fiery show filled with game reveals, trailers, and much more, so let’s check out the latest details, including its start date, time, and what to expect from the event.

The days of E3 are long behind us now. Instead, we can look forward to the annual SGF celebration hosted by beloved gaming darling Geoff Keighley. The summer spectacle casts a glowing spotlight on all things video games and gives us a look at projects in the pipeline, along with new announcements and saucy surprises.

There’s no paywall, either. Summer Game Fest 2024 is completely free to watch and enjoy, so let’s run you through the key details.

When is the Summer Game Fest 2024 live showcase?

Summer Game Fest 2024 kicks off on June 7, 2024, and the main presentation begins at 4pm CT / 5pm ET / 11pm CT / 10pm BST—so get your regional start time jotted down in the diary.

The show is once again set to take place in the YouTube Theater in the USA’s one and only Los Angeles.

How to watch the Summer Game Fest 2024 showcase live stream

Where to watch Summer Game Fest 2024

Like previous years, the Summer Game Fest 2024 live show is watchable on a variety of different platforms, including multiple social media outlets and even gaming storefronts.

Check out every SGF 2024 live stream source to see what suits you best:

Regardless of where or how you intend to watch SGF 2024, the action is all the same as we watch what the presentation has cooking for us—and we’re hoping they cook like they did for Summer Game Fest 2023.

What to expect from Summer Game Fest Live 2024 showcase

For the main Summer Game Fest 2024 Broadcast, the likes of Monster Hunter Wilds, The First Descendant, DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO, Delta Force Game, more Palworld, Batman: Arkham Shadow VR, and a look at the Among Us animated series are all penciled in for the June 7 extravaganza.

This is likely barely even a dent in the grand scheme of things. The showcase is usually two hours long, meaning plenty of time for announcements and gameplay reveals galore.

Although Geoff Keighley himself warned this year is a toned-down one for the video game industry and not to expect major announcements and surprises from SGF 2024, there’s always the chance he’s tempering expectations—personally, I’m hoping for one or two spicy reveals.

