The rumors were true: E3 is canceled

There was a time when the Electronic Entertainment Expo, better known as E3, was dominating the market in video games. It was the event that players across the world looked forward to due to it being the place developers would announce new games and even consoles. But according to new reporting, E3 2023 has been canceled following many of the biggest developers pulling out.

E3 has been canceled because it “did not garner the sustained interest” it needed for the event and was announced to employees as recently as this afternoon, according to IGN. There’s no comment on how this will affect future events, just that E3 2023 was not getting enough traction. It’s unclear whether that was from fans or developers, but E3 confirmed the news shortly after via tweet.

Leading up to this news, there was much speculation about whether or not E3 could continue given that many of the big developers that used to make it such an exciting show had pulled out. Most recently was three days ago when Ubisoft pulled out and said that it would no longer be appearing at the show.

That seems like it might’ve been the final nail in the expo’s coffin this year, with the email being sent out to members and immediately leaking to IGN. If this does spell doom for E3 for good, it will be the end of an era in gaming culture.