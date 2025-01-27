Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Brigantine sailing through the seas of Skull and Bones
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Business

Ubisoft axes 185 staff who worked on Star Wars Outlaws and Skull and Bones

More bad news for gaming.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|

Published: Jan 27, 2025 11:12 am

Ubisoft is shuttering one of its UK-based studios and laying off 185 members of staff, many of whom worked on recent titles like Star Wars Outlaws and Skull and Bones.

Recommended Videos

The Leamington Spa studio, with around 50 employees, is being closed permanently, while “targeted restructurings” in Dusseldorf, Stockholm, and Ubisoft Reflections in Newcastle will see another 135 staff lose their roles. As reported by Eurogamer, Ubisoft stated the decision was part of “ongoing efforts to prioritize projects and reduce costs that ensure long-term stability at Ubisoft,” which is just the latest in a long-line of layoffs from the company.

Kay Vess rides her speeder on a dirt path, kicking up grass and rocks, with flying windfishing traps dotting the sky in front of her.
Another blow for the industry. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In December, Ubisoft announced XDefiant would be shut down, with a report from Insider Gaming’s Tom Henderson adding that more layoffs would come in the new year and the studio would be closed down in February—so the latest announcement may tie into that and suggests there could be more to come.

Ubisoft’s studio in Leamington Spa was a support studio which assisted on the likes of Star Wars Outlaws and Skull and Bones, but the studio is most well-known for it’s previous stint under Activision where it worked on the DJ Hero games before then working on the Guitar Hero and Call of Duty franchises, then being acquired by Ubisoft in 2017,

It’s been a difficult period for Ubisoft and it’s employees, as in June last year, the company laid off 33 staff from the Toronto studio amid a bleak year for the company which saw Skull and Bones, XDefiant, and Star Wars Outlaws fail to meet expectations. Unfortunately, it’s the individuals working on these games that always suffer.

Ubisoft have secured headlines throughout January amid reports the company could be up for sale, with Bloomberg reporting Chinese company Tencent is mulling over a deal,

The year hasn’t quite got off to the start the company would have hoped, with Assassin’s Creed Shadows hit with another delay that pushes the title back until March, while there’s still uncertainty around releases further ahead like Beyond Good & Evil 2, Assassin’s Creed Codename Hexe, and the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
Staff Writer
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.
twitter youtube Link to twitch.tv