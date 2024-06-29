Ubisoft lays off 33 from Toronto studio amid planned Prince of Persia project, Splinter Cell remake

Over the last two years, the video game industry has been suffering from multiple waves of layoffs that have cost the livelihoods of hundreds of employees across the world. This past week, another wave has hit Ubisoft Toronto, with the studio laying off more staff to ensure that it can complete future plans.

Recommended Videos

In a statement to PC Gamer, the company said it “has decided to conduct a targeted realignment to ensure it can deliver on its ambitious roadmap,” causing the loss of 33 employees from its work force. It is an unfortunate decision that has echoed across multiple companies in tech and video games, causing worry among the employees remaining in their respective spaces.

Sam Fisher is just one of the many impacted by the loss in personnel. Image via Ubisoft

This isn’t the first time that the company has made mass layoffs, either. At the end of 2023, for example, Ubisoft Montreal saw almost 100 employees lose their jobs before the holidays.

It was a gut punch for an industry that has been looking rather shaky over the last two years, and now, even more people have lost their jobs as the company looks ahead.

Ubisoft Toronto has been working on multiple different projects over the last few years, including an upcoming Splinter Cell remake and one of Prince of Persia: Sands of Time. The studio is also working on multiple popular titles like XDefiant, Star Wars: Outlaws, and the Far Cry series.

With so many planned projects in the works, it is reasonable to believe that a large layoff wave would affect the timeline for some of these upcoming games. Ubisoft is, however, confident that the developers will still be able to deliver these promised titles with the reduced workforce.