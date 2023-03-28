All developers that dropped out of the E3 2023 lineup

E3 2023 was supposed to serve as the grand return to an in-person iteration of the event, complete with a reformatted structure spearheaded by new organizer ReedPop. But with months to go before the start of the show in June, several big-name publishers have confirmed they will not be returning, with others reportedly joining them.

This is reportedly due to a number of concerns that publishers have with the upcoming event. According to a report from IGN, some publishers have shown concern about the lack of communication they’ve gotten from both ESA and ReedPop, while others just don’t think attending the event is worth the cost.

On top of these concerns, E3 is trying to compete with a rising competitor in Summer Game Fest, an event that several huge publishers have partnered with that is also returning to an in-person format for 2023.

So who’s out of E3 2023?

All publishers who won’t be at E3 2023

Xbox, Sony, and Nintendo

The big three console makers and titans of gaming in Xbox, Sony, and Nintendo will all reportedly not be in attendance. Xbox CEO Phil Spencer told IGN earlier this year that Microsoft will be hosting its gaming showcase around the same time as E3, but IGN “understands” that Xbox won’t be on the E3 showfloor.

IGN also reported that both Sony and Nintendo would not be attending either, and Nintendo confirmed that report to The Verge this past February, saying “this year’s E3 show didn’t fit into our plans.”

Ubisoft

Ubisoft is the most recent name to back out, and perhaps the most stinging to E3 after initially promising to attend earlier. “While we initially intended to have an official E3 presence, we’ve made the subsequent decision to move in a different direction, and will be holding a Ubisoft Forward Live event on 12th June in Los Angeles,” an official Ubisoft spokesperson told Video Games Chronicle.

Sega

Sega has also recently (and reportedly) pulled out of E3. In a statement provided to IGN, Sega confirmed it won’t be attending: “After careful consideration, we have decided not to participate in E3 2023 as an exhibitor.”

Devolver Digital

Devolver Digital has historically never attended an E3 showcase and won’t be diverting from its path in 2023. But it also confirmed it won’t be hosting the E3-adjacent events fans are used to seeing and attending each year:

“While we always root for the success of any industry gathering that promotes great games, we have never officially attended E3 and do not plan to do so this year unfortunately. We will also confirm we will not be hosting satellite events this year in Los Angeles, but look forward to returning to our beloved parking lot to do so if the opportunity arises for a future LACC-based event.”