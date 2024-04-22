When is the next Steam sale? Steam sale dates

A Steam sale is a great opportunity to pick some of the games you’ve been eager to play. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Steam events and sales, including dates and themes.

When is the next Steam Sale?

With the Steam FPS Fest sale coming to a close, the next Steam sale is going to be the Farming Fest, scheduled to kick off on April 29 and last until May 6. Fests are themed sale events, and since the next one is about farming, we can potentially see games like Stardew Valley, Farming Simulator 22, and Lightyear Frontier to be at a reduced price.

All Steam sale dates in 2024

There will be many opportunities for games from your wishlist to go on sale. Every year, Steam hosts major seasonal Sales, like the Summer Sale, and multiple smaller ones, often centered around specific themes. Some of these events, like the Next Fest, even offer demos of the upcoming games and offer an opportunity to chat with the developer.

Here are all the Steam events currently scheduled for 2024, according to Steam and SteamDB:

Farming Fest: April 29 to May 6

April 29 to May 6 Endless Replayability Fest : May 13 to 20

: May 13 to 20 Open World Survival Crafting Fest: May 27 to June 3

May 27 to June 3 Next Fest: June 2024: June 10 to 17

June 10 to 17 Summer Sale 2024: June 27 to 11

June 27 to 11 Tower Defense Fest: July 28 to Aug. 5

July 28 to Aug. 5 Fighting Games Fest: Aug. 5 to 12

Aug. 5 to 12 Rhythm Fest 2024: Aug. 19 to 26

Aug. 19 to 26 Space Exploration Fest: Sept. 2 to 9

Sept. 2 to 9 Planes, Trains, and Automobiles Fest: Sept. 16 to 23

Sept. 16 to 23 Turn-Based Strategy Fest: Sept. 30 to Oct. 7

Sept. 30 to Oct. 7 Next Fest: October 2024: Oct. 14 to 21

Oct. 14 to 21 Halloween Sale 2024: Oct. 28 to Nov. 4

Oct. 28 to Nov. 4 Cooking Fest 2024: Nov. 11 to 18

Nov. 11 to 18 Autumn Sale 2024: Nov. 27 to 19

Nov. 27 to 19 Winter Sale 2024: Dec. 19 to Jan. 2

If anything changes or new events are announced, we’ll be sure to update this list accordingly. In the meantime, make sure your wishlist is stocked and ready for the next Steam sale.

