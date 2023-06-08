Summer Game Fest 2023: ‘not-E3’ schedule, announcements, and what you need to know

Summer Game Fest 2023 officially kicks off in less than an hour and we’re expecting Geoff Keighley’s digital festival of gaming to showcase a number of exciting gaming announcements and news over the coming week.

If last month’s PlayStation Showcase increased your hype levels for the weeks ahead, expect Summer Game Fest to send you into overdrive with news, reveals, and announcements on everything from the biggest triple-A releases to upcoming indie games.

With E3 2023 canceled, Summer Game Fest stands as the biggest time of the year for gaming fans and sets out the roadmap for the months and years ahead. Read on for everything you need to know about Summer Game Fest 2023, including the full conference schedule and what we expect to see.

Summer Game Fest 2023 schedule: all gaming conferences

The Summer Game Fest Live showcase takes place on June 8. Image via Summer Game Fest.

Summer Game Fest 2023 looks to be jam-packed full of action, with a number of developers and publishers hosting their own showcases during the festival.

Here are all the game conferences that have been confirmed for Summer Game Fest so far, along with their dates and times, as well as the details for gaming conferences taking place during this time that don’t officially fall under the Summer Game Fest umbrella.

Summer Game Fest Conference Date Central Time (CT) Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) British Summer Time (BST) Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) Guerrilla Collective June 7 11am 9am 12pm 5pm 2am (June 8) Summer Game Fest Live June 8 2pm 12pm 3pm 8pm 5am (June 9) Day of the Devs June 8 4pm 2pm 5pm 10pm 7am (June 9) Devolver Direct June 8 5pm 3pm 6pm 11pm 8am (June 9) Tribeca Games Spotlight June 9 2pm 12pm 3pm 8pm 5am (June 9) Wholesome Direct June 10 11am 9am 12pm 5pm 2am (June 11) Future Games Show June 10 12pm 10am 1pm 6pm 3am (June 11) OTK Games Expo June 10 1pm 11am 2pm 7pm 4am (June 11) Xbox Games Showcase & Starfield Direct June 11 12pm 10am 1pm 6pm 3am (June 12) PC Gaming Show June 11 3pm 1pm 4pm 9pm 6am *June 12) Ubisoft Forward June 12 12pm 10am 1pm 6pm 3am (June 13) Capcom Showcase June 12 5pm 3pm 6pm 11pm 8am (June 13) Xbox Extended June 13 12pm 10am 1pm 6pm 3am (June 14)

What is Summer Game Fest 2023?

Debuting in 2020, and set up by The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley, Summer Game Fest is a season of digital events, demos, announcements, and news. Publishers and developers tend to keep some of their biggest announcements for Summer Game Fest, making it one of the most significant ‘events’ in the gaming calendar—and one that gamers shouldn’t miss.

Previous announcements have included the reveal of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, the addition of Junker Queen to Overwatch, and Hideo Kojima announcing his next project, an Xbox game that’ll use cloud technology.

However, Summer Game Fest isn’t exactly an event, trade show, or convention, like E3. Instead, it’s marketed as a “celebration” of the gaming industry or a “cross-industry festival”, with individual developer and publisher showcases falling under its wide umbrella. However, each year the season of gaming is kicked off with a live showcase, presented by Keighley. This year is no different, with the Summer Game Fest Live showcase kicking off proceedings later today.

Related link: How to watch Summer Game Fest Live 2023

When is Summer Game Fest 2023?

Summer Game Fest 2023 officially kicks off in less than an hour, with showcases taking place in the coming days. From what we’ve seen so far, it looks like the main events take place between June 8 and June 13, with a Guerrilla Collective showcase having taken place on June 7.

Summer Game Fest 2023 certainly appears to be more condensed than previous years. Summer Game Fest 2020, the debut of the festival, ran from May until August which—frankly—was way too long. The following year, Keighley condensed his digital season of gaming so it ran from June until July.

Thankfully last year, the ‘core events’ of Summer Game Fest 2022 took place between June 9 and June 12, which was much more digestible. This year seems to be structured similarly, meaning we can look forward to roughly a week jam-packed with gaming goodness.

Summer Game Fest 2023 attendees

All the partners confirmed for Summer Game Fest 2023. Image via Summer Game Fest

In total, over 40 partners have been announced for Summer Game Fest 2023, which gives fans plenty to be excited about.

Big names such as Sony, Xbox, Activision, Disney, and Square Enix will take part in the digital gaming festival, along with several indie developers. You can check out the full list of confirmed attendees below:

Activision

Amazon Games

Annapurna Interactive

Bandai Namco

Behaviour Interactive

Capcom

CD Projekt Red

Devolver Digital

Digital Extremes

Disney

EA Games

Epic Games

Focus Entertainment

Gearbox Publishing

Grinding Gear Games

HoYoVerse

Kabam

Larian Games

Level Infinite

Magic The Gathering

Neowix

Netflix Games

Nexon

Niantic

North Beach

Paradox Interactive

Pearl Abyss

Phoenix Labs

Plaion

PlayStation

Pocket Pair

Razer

Samsung Gaming Hub

Second Dinner

Sega

Smilegate Entertainment

Square Enix

Steam

Techland

Tribeca Festival

Ubisoft

Warner Bros. Interactive

Xbox

What to expect at Summer Game Fest 2023

Image via Bethesda

It has already been confirmed that the Summer Game Fest Live showcase on June 8 will feature the world gameplay premiere of Mortal Kombat 1 and gameplay from the recently announced Alan Wake 2, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Something Final Fantasy 16 related from Square Enix is highly likely to make an appearance, while EA Sports may continue to build hype for EA Sports FC, its first title without the FIFA name.

Assassin’s Creed: Mirage is expected to be the main focus of Ubisoft’s presentation, while Xbox is expected to shine the spotlight on Starfield, which will be given an additional focus at the Direct event that follows the Xbox show. We’re also hopeful for some Fable 4 news.

Plenty of indie games will be showcased across multiple days too, which could provide the next big sleeper hit, while the Future Games Show is bringing over 40 new trailers for games coming soon. Personally, I’m hoping for further details on Skydance New Media’s Captain America/Black Panther game, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and news of a new LEGO title, so I will be eagerly watching with a big bag of popcorn.

About the author