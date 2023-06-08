Summer Game Fest 2023 LIVE showcase: the biggest announcements, reveals, and trailers as they happen

Today is the day! The Summer Game Fest 2023 live showcase kicks off in just a few hours, marking the start of the biggest week in the gaming calendar — and here at Dot Esports, we couldn’t be more excited.

With E3 canceled, we’re looking to Summer Game Fest 2023 to provide us with our fill of huge gaming news, reveals, announcements, and trailers, and — if previous years are anything to go by — the Summer Game Fest live kickoff show is sure to provide us with plenty of those.

While we’ve already got an idea of what to expect from the Summer Game Fest showcase, it’s likely that host/organizer Geoff Keighley has more than a few surprises up his sleeve. To keep you up to date with all the biggest announcements, we’ll be following along with all the action live right here, providing expert (and sometimes ridiculous) analysis on everything that’s revealed as it happens.

