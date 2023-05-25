Everything shown at the PlayStation Showcase 2023

The PlayStation Showcase 2023 wrapped up on May 24. The exhilarating presentation ran for over an hour and featured more than 30 games, including everything from new announcements and first looks to teaser trailers and gameplay trailers of games already in development.

It was a lot to take in, but it had plenty of highlights, including some of the things we wanted to see. It doesn’t matter whether you’re interested in triple-A titles, indie titles, PSVR2 titles, or all three, there was something for everyone.

Here’s a breakdown of everything shown at the event.

Every triple-A game shown at the PlayStation Showcase 2023

There were quite a few titles from esteemed publishers at the event, including Alan Wake 2, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Destiny 2: The Final Shape, Final Fantasy XVI, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and more. I’m the most excited about Assassin’s Creed Mirage since it abandons the open-world formula in favor of the linear, stealth-focused style that defined the series. Here’s a list of them all, along with the trailers that accompanied them.

Alan Wake 2

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Concord

Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Fairgame$

Final Fantasy XVI

Foamstars

Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Helldivers 2

Immortals of Aveum

Marathon

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Phantom Blade Zero

Street Fighter 6

Tower of Fantasy

Every indie game shown at the PlayStation Showcase 2023

If you’re a gamer who loves creative and unique titles from independent developers like me, the PlayStation Showcase 2023 included a number of announcements and trailers for a bunch of them. The concept and aesthetic of Ghostrunner 2 was the standout for me. I was on the edge of my seat the whole time.

Cat Quest: Pirates of the Purribean

Ghostrunner 2

Neva

Revenant Hill

Sword of the Sea

Teardown

The Plucky Squire

The Talos Principle 2

Towers of Aghasba

Ultros

Every PS VR2 game shown at the PlayStation Showcase 2023

PS VR2 is on the verge of becoming a staple part of the PlayStation gaming experience. There were a number of exciting announcements regarding titles that are in development or in the process of being ported at the PlayStation Showcase 2023 that will only add to that. As someone who loved Resident Evil 4, seeing the VR mode come to PS VR2 is a dream come true—or maybe a nightmare given how scary it will be.

Arizona Sunshine 2

Beat Saber

Cosmodread

Crossfire: Sierra Squad

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2

Resident Evil 4 VR Mode

Synapse

