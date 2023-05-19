This showcase could be one for the history books. Here's our wishlist.

It’s been over eight months since the last substantial PlayStation Showcase, and a year since Sony’s last E3-like showing of big upcoming games. The wait is mercifully over.

The 2023 PlayStation Showcase will kick off on May 24, and it’s expected to be a big one for fans of PS5 and PS VR2. Rumors and expectations are at an all-time high, but there’s some games that we need to see on the Showcase stream for this one to be considered the success that everyone is expecting.

Fueled by rumors, baseless speculation, and pure hopes and dreams, here’s what we want to see at this year’s PlayStation Showcase.

Bloodborne PC/PS5 Remaster

Image via PlayStation

One of the most requested and wished-for games to be seen at Sony’s showcase isn’t a new game at all, but instead one of the most beloved PS4 games of all time.

Fueled by a recent podcast clip of Twisted Metal and God of War creator David Jaffe, Soulsborne fans are looking to jump back into the nightmare of Bloodborne in a remaster or remake of some kind for the PS5 and PC.

Bloodborne is a beloved title, right up there alongside Sekiro and the Dark Souls series as some of FromSoftware’s best work, and players are frothing at the mouth to play it in 60 FPS at 4K resolution.

The return of Metal Gear Solid

Chalk this one up to the rumor mill, but there’s been talk floating around about a potential deal between PlayStation and Konami for some kind of exclusivity regarding its IP, including the possibility of a new Metal Gear Solid 3 remake.

MGS will simply never be the same without series creator Hideo Kojima, but a refreshed and updated take on one of the best games of all time featuring new tech could be something worth picking up a PS5 for.

Bungie’s new IP

Image via Bungie

The creators of Destiny and the original Halo titles have been working on at least one new game over the past several years, as evidenced by job listings and studio expansion.

Sony’s $3.6 billion acquisition of Bungie in January 2022 hasn’t had an effect on Destiny 2’s availability on multiple platforms, but it will be interesting to see if whatever else the developer is cooking up will remain only on PlayStation or not.

As for Bungie’s new game, job listings point towards a third-person action game of some kind.

The Last of Us multiplayer

Image via Naughty Dog

This one’s almost a guarantee to show up. Naughty Dog has been working on some kind of multiplayer game set in The Last of Us universe for the past couple years, and it’s high time that it’s revealed to the world.

With just one concept art image to go off of (as seen above), there’s not much known about it yet. The original game’s Factions multiplayer was a cult classic, four-vs-four round-based multiplayer mode with scavenging and crafting features. This looks like it may be something different.

Related: The best games on PS Plus Essential, Extra, Deluxe, and Premium (May 2023)

House money is on this multiplayer-only title being some sort of hybrid of genres, like survival and extraction, with the potential of having infected enemies like clickers thrown into the mix to really make things interesting.

Piggy-backing off of the success of The Last of Us HBO TV show, this game needs to be shown off at this showcase.

Santa Monica Studio’s next game

Image via Santa Monica Studio

Cory Barlog and his studio look to be taking a break from Kratos and the God of War franchise. Rumors point to the potential of something completely new, which would be amazing to see from the company that’s been working on one series for about 20 years.

What has Bluepoint Games been up to?

After joining PlayStation in 2021, Bluepoint has been radio silent. Whatever this talented developer is working on next is going to be beautiful, as evidenced by its masterful work on remakes like Demon’s Souls, Shadow of the Colossus, and the Metal Gear Solid HD Collection.

Will it be a new IP, a new remaster, or even both? Tune in to hopefully find out.

A PS VR2 system-seller

When’s the last time you heard about the PlayStation VR2 headset? Have you ever heard about it? Did you even know that it came out in February?

There’s been shockingly little hype about PlayStation’s new VR entry, so expect this showcase to focus on it a bit to attempt to justify the purchase. There needs to be a big, exclusive IP coming to VR to generate some kind of hype.

About the author