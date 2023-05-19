It’s almost summertime, which means many showcases for gamers.

First and foremost, you gotta start pumping the air conditioning to keep your room cool during hardcore gaming sessions and to help chill you out when you’re excitedly watching the PlayStation Showcase, coming May 24, 3pm CT.

Here’s how to tune in and enjoy Sony’s showing of what’s coming up for PlayStation in 2023 and beyond.

How to watch the PlayStation Showcase 2023

The biggest event for PlayStation in 2023 takes place on May 24 at 3pm CT. That’s when the show begins, and Sony says that the show “will run a bit over an hour, focusing on PS5 and PS VR2 games in development from top studios from around the world.”

With Sony teasing that “a wealth of new games and new IP are headed to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR2,” fans are hyped to see some new game announcements on top of fresh looks at existing games like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Death Stranding 2.

Sony also said that fans tuning in can expect “a glimpse at several new creations from PlayStation Studios, as well as spellbinding games from our third-party partners and indie creators.”

To watch the live stream event, simply tune in to PlayStation’s Twitch or YouTube channels on May 24 at 3pm CT. We’ve also embedded both the Twitch and YouTube videos below so you can watch them right here. The viewership should be massive, with hundreds of thousands of people expected to be tuning in across both websites to see what’s next for the gaming industry.

Even more viewers will be tuning in across co-streams of the event as top content creators and streamers will be watching along and providing commentary. But Sony warned streamers that the show may contain copyrighted music.

“Please note that this web broadcast may include copyrighted content (e.g. licensed music) that PlayStation does not control,” Sony said. “We welcome and celebrate our amazing co-streamers and creators, but licensing agreements outside our control could possibly interfere with co-streams or VOD archives of this stream. If you’re planning to save this broadcast as a VOD to create recap videos, or to repost clips or segments from the show, we advise omitting any copyrighted music.”

