Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
indiana jones holding a golden pendant
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
General

All Marshall College Notes locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Can you find all ten collectibles around the college before heading off on your adventures with Indiana Jones?
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|

Published: Dec 9, 2024 09:51 am

If you are a fan of the Indiana Jones movies or are usually a completionist in games like these, you won’t want to miss out on finding all the notes in Marshall College. Don’t pack your suitcase before finding all 10 in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Recommended Videos

Table of contents

Where to find all Marshall College notes in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

After getting knocked unconscious by the giant intruder, you will wake up to a ransacked college and a worried colleague. It is worth exploring every inch of Marshall College, from the library to Indiana Jones’s classroom, to find notes and objects of interest.

the map is located outside the janitor's closet
Find the college map outside the janitor’s closet. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Although you can revisit the area another time, it is simpler to just grab every note before packing your suitcase and heading off to the Vatican. First, you should go to the janitor’s closet on the first floor and grab the college map from outside the door. This will help you find your way around the college.

Blackshirts article

article on the blackshirts in the janitor closet
This Blackshirts article is inside the janitor’s closet. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find an article on the Blackshirts inside the janitor’s closet on a shelf to the left of the room. Read the article to see who the Blackshirts are, you will be encountering them in Italy after leaving the college.

Cat mummy notes

Indy's cat mummy notes on his desk
Indy’s notes on the cat mummy can be found on his desk in the classroom. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first note to pick up in Indiana’s classroom is about the cat mummy stolen by the giant intruder. Grab it from Indy’s desk at the front of the class, and read about why this statue might be so important.

Bjorkman’s letter

bjorkman's letter on a stool by the window in Indy's classroom
Find the letter on a stool near Indy’s desk. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A letter from Bjorkman to Indiana about the lost Uppsala scroll is on a stool by the window just right of the desk in the classroom.

Letter from Shirley

shirley's letter on her desk in Indy's classroom
Shirley is asking for some extra tuition from her favorite professor. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The student with a crush on Indiana has left behind a letter asking for some extra tuition. Her seat is in the front row by the window.

Baseball card

the baseball card on a library book trolley indiana jones
A baseball card is on the library book trolley. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Across the hall from the classroom is a hallway. Down the end of this hallway is a library cart full of books. Find the baseball card in amongst the books.

Strange Aeons 1 comic book

strange aeons comic book no.1 indiana jones
A student left their comic book on this table. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head through into the student’s lounge to find some low tables and chairs. On the table around the corner is this comic book left behind by a student.

Giant’s pendant

a pendant is hanging from the broken window
Find the giant’s pendant hanging from the broken window. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A huge bookcase has fallen in the reception area. Lift it up and climb it to find the intruder’s pendant on the broken frame.

Indiana Jones’ faculty card

the faculty card lies on the reception desk
Grab the faculty card from the reception area. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the reception area, there is a large semi-circular desk. Find Indiana’s faculty ID card waiting there on the left of the desk.

The Temple map

the temple map on Indy's desk
The Temple map is on the desk outside his office. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before entering the office to continue with the main quest, grab the drawing from the desk outside. This is the last note to find in the main college area.

Cat mummy photograph

the cat mummy photograph on the noticeboard
Find the final note on the noticeboard before leaving the college. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The cat mummy photograph is the final note in the collection, and you are directed to pick it up before you leave the college. Find it on the noticeboard and pack it into your suitcase before heading out for your next adventure.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
Rowan is a freelance writer from Devon, U.K., with a BA in Education Studies. She has been writing since she could hold a pencil but has been focused on game guides for mobile, console, and PC since 2020. Rowan has a complicated relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.