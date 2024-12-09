All Marshall College Notes locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

If you are a fan of the Indiana Jones movies or are usually a completionist in games like these, you won’t want to miss out on finding all the notes in Marshall College. Don’t pack your suitcase before finding all 10 in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Where to find all Marshall College notes in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

After getting knocked unconscious by the giant intruder, you will wake up to a ransacked college and a worried colleague. It is worth exploring every inch of Marshall College, from the library to Indiana Jones’s classroom, to find notes and objects of interest.

Find the college map outside the janitor’s closet. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Although you can revisit the area another time, it is simpler to just grab every note before packing your suitcase and heading off to the Vatican. First, you should go to the janitor’s closet on the first floor and grab the college map from outside the door. This will help you find your way around the college.

Blackshirts article

This Blackshirts article is inside the janitor’s closet. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find an article on the Blackshirts inside the janitor’s closet on a shelf to the left of the room. Read the article to see who the Blackshirts are, you will be encountering them in Italy after leaving the college.

Cat mummy notes

Indy’s notes on the cat mummy can be found on his desk in the classroom. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first note to pick up in Indiana’s classroom is about the cat mummy stolen by the giant intruder. Grab it from Indy’s desk at the front of the class, and read about why this statue might be so important.

Bjorkman’s letter

Find the letter on a stool near Indy’s desk. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A letter from Bjorkman to Indiana about the lost Uppsala scroll is on a stool by the window just right of the desk in the classroom.

Letter from Shirley

Shirley is asking for some extra tuition from her favorite professor. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The student with a crush on Indiana has left behind a letter asking for some extra tuition. Her seat is in the front row by the window.

Baseball card

A baseball card is on the library book trolley. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Across the hall from the classroom is a hallway. Down the end of this hallway is a library cart full of books. Find the baseball card in amongst the books.

Strange Aeons 1 comic book

A student left their comic book on this table. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head through into the student’s lounge to find some low tables and chairs. On the table around the corner is this comic book left behind by a student.

Giant’s pendant

Find the giant’s pendant hanging from the broken window. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A huge bookcase has fallen in the reception area. Lift it up and climb it to find the intruder’s pendant on the broken frame.

Indiana Jones’ faculty card

Grab the faculty card from the reception area. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the reception area, there is a large semi-circular desk. Find Indiana’s faculty ID card waiting there on the left of the desk.

The Temple map

The Temple map is on the desk outside his office. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before entering the office to continue with the main quest, grab the drawing from the desk outside. This is the last note to find in the main college area.

Cat mummy photograph

Find the final note on the noticeboard before leaving the college. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The cat mummy photograph is the final note in the collection, and you are directed to pick it up before you leave the college. Find it on the noticeboard and pack it into your suitcase before heading out for your next adventure.

