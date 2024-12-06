Indiana Jones and the Great Circle review: A refined and grounded heroic adventure

What makes Indiana Jones special? Is it a unique superpower? His combat expertise? Or his iconic fedora that’s recognizable even to someone who’s never seen the movies?

No, it’s always been the fact he’s a simple man with a drive for archeology and knowledge, all while beset by extraordinary circumstances, alongside a delicate layer of charm captured by the renowned Harrison Ford. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle succeeds by focusing on the man rather than the outlandish adventure.

The fun doesn’t come from a high-flying tale or the heavy action scenes, but from solving mysteries and puzzles, you’d expect Indiana Jones to tackle during a trip. The action scenes are good in The Great Circle, but they weren’t the driving force that kept me keen to sit down and continue playing. Although the action scenes are there, albeit a little clunky, the real fun comes from exploring and playing Indiana Jones as the person he’s always been: a mere archaeologist learning more about the world.

Tackling the Great Circle

Embark on a globetrotting adventure. Image via MachineGames

The Great Circle begins like previous Indiana Jones movies, where Indy is only doing his job and accidentally stumbles upon a larger issue than he expects. It’s not a largely dramatic beginning, but it drives home the man’s curiosity about what’s discovered and why others would be after it. A simple artifact begins a defining key to a larger mystery with a secretive group working from the shadows.

The narrative pacing of The Great Circle keeps the main plot moving at a solid momentum while also having space for an enjoyable amount of exploration and downtime. As you explore the world, bouncing between the various set pieces, these areas provide moments for Indiana to be an ordinary man and learn about an area. Ford portrays this legendary character on screen with swagger and charisma while remaining ordinary. Troy Baker brings a unique tone to the table, following Ford step by step without missing a beat and providing an uncanny resemblance that brings a younger Ford to life.

Still, the larger plot is the driving force keeping you motivated to propel forward. The Great Circle has everything you’d expect from a larger Hollywood adventure, making the grander plotline fall into an expectant storyline. Because this takes place between the various movies, there can’t be too many surprises for Indiana, which makes the small moments and side quests quite a bit more fun, even if it is optional.

Take time to see the sights and explore

Take part in difficult puzzles. Image via MachineGames

Walking around and exploring a location was one of my favorite pastimes while playing The Great Circle. There are dozens of notes, artifacts, pictures, and mysteries to solve throughout the several set pieces. Smaller collections were available while also working on the main story. Missing out on optional content felt like a disservice to the larger game, and there’s a lot to explore if you’re willing to spend time on it.

The mysteries and small side quests quickly became my favorite parts of the game. The mysteries entailed finding small puzzles or notes at specific locations, working them out by reading the context clues, and trying to piece them together. The first few mysteries were apparent and provided stepping stones on what to expect as I dove deeper into the game. The same goes for Indiana speaking with people he met along the way, helping them with their problems as he took time away from the more significant tasks to complete minor issues.

One of my favorite moments was a small interaction that wasn’t a side quest, mystery, or a collection I was trying to check off. Instead, a woman was talking about missing a paintbrush she was using while she worked on an outdoor project. After looking around that area for a bit, I found a paintbrush I could pick up and bring back to her.

Although the task yielded a small reward, it wasn’t completing a quest or a checklist for a larger collection. It was simply playing Indiana as a simple person, looking to help someone else out who needed it. These moments happen often throughout The Great Circle and truly help highlight the world-renowned archeologist as a simple man looking to help others.

Sneaking through action

Tackle fearsome foes, or stealthy take them out. Image via MachineGames

Easily, the roughest part of The Great Circle is the combat. Fighting hand-to-hand or using any weapon you find lying around doesn’t feel terrible, but it’s certainly not great. These troubles might come with the first-person perspective, which shifts to third person at jarring moments, such as using the whip to traverse walls or while swinging. Thankfully, there are several tools to make combat moments easier to deal with, such as eating food to add health gauges, using your whip to disarm an opponent, or getting sick of fighting fair and using a pistol.

While the combat may be clunky, it serves as a reminder that Indiana was never the best fighter. You circumvent it in The Great Circle by sneaking around to find helpful melee weapons like a broom or a toilet scrubbing brush and knocking people out before they know you’re there. The game is much more of a stealth and sneaking game than a standard fisticuffs fighting game. It made moving around much easier if you were clever enough to render everyone unconscious before they knew you were there.

What’s even better about these stealth mechanics is they were never unforgiving. If one person discovered you were there, an entire area doesn’t learn about your location, which would make it much more difficult. Another enemy only learns of your location if they were nearby and in line of sight. The forgiving nature of the stealth mechanics made mistakes less of do-or-die, and you don’t have to feel like a perfectionist every time you play.

Keeping it straightforward

The Great Circle highlights Indiana more than the grand adventure. Image via MachineGames

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is fun if you’re not expecting a Hollywood movie adventure. The theatrics are there, but the game focuses more on exploring who Indiana Jones is, his background as an archaeologist, and his moral compass guiding him to assist others. The few stumbles that do happen don’t diminish the larger story, and I only wish it were longer to keep exploring more locations with Indy as a guide.

It’s great to enjoy a modern Indiana Jones story, and it provides hope that there are still more tales for this legendary figure to explore.

Formulaic main plotline A copy of this game was provided by the publisher for review. Reviewed on PC.

