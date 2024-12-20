When you’re exploring the Sukhothai rivers and jungle in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, there are more medicine bottles for you to locate. These are vital to those who need these medicine, and you get a suitable reward for your effort.

Recommended Videos

Tracking down these medicine bottles can be a challenge. They’re normally in heavily guarded locations as they were stolen by the acting military force operating in the area. You should expect to sneak through and track down these medicine bottles, but the reward is well worth it, given your time searching for them in The Vatican and Gizeh. Here’s what you need to know about where to find all Sukhothai medicine bottle locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Where to find all Sukhothai medicine bottle locations in Indiana Jones

Track down all hidden medicine bottle locations in Sukhothai. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 20 medicine bottles to find throughout Sukhothai. You’ll need to track them down throughout the region, and some might be blocked by requiring a certain key or by sneaking through a particular area. Unless you have the proper disguise, expect many enemies not to welcome your company as you walk through the area.

After you have all 20 medicine bottles, bring them back to Nŏo, the village doctor, and he’ll have several rewards for you to exchange for the bottles. If you’ve already done the other locations, these should be the final items you can buy from completing this collection.

Here are where you can find all Sukhothai medicine bottles in Indiana Jones and The Great Circle.

Sukhothai medicine bottle location Description Location image Voss’ Camp You can find this inside the office of the main building, in the far back of the camp. You’ll likely run across it when completing Voss’ Gold Stash. Voss’ Camp There’s another medicine bottle in the far back of Voss’ camp, west of the main building. It’ll be on the second floor of the barracks. Voss’ Camp To the south of Voss’ camp is another medicine bottle. You can find it beyond the restricted area, underneath a tent next to a guard house. Voss’ Camp Inside Voss’ Camp, on the east side is a small building where you can find The Serpent’s Chest. Inside this same building is the next medicine bottle. Wat Sa Si North of Wat Sa Si is where you can find another medicine bottle, outside of the restricted area. Wat Chana Songkhram There’s a guard tower on the north side of Wat Chana Songkhram leading from there to Voss’ Camp that has a medicine bottle inside it. Wat Chana Songkhram At the center of the Wat Chana Songkhram camp is the next medicine bottle. You can find it underneath the medical tent. Wat Chana Songkhram There’s an abandoned camp south of the Wat Chana Songkhram guard outpost with a medicine bottle. You can swim across from this camp to reach it. Wat Mahathat On the southwest side of the Wat Mahathat camp, inside the large tent, is a medicine bottle on the west side of the room. Wat Mahathat On the west side of the Wat Mahathat camp is a worker’s area. You can find the medicine bottle underneath this tent, facing the workers. Wat Mahathat On the far northwest corner of the Wat Mahathat is a medical tent. You can find it across a small part of the river, over a bridge. There’s a medicine bottle inside this area. Wat Mahathat Across the river, to the west of Wat Mahathat, is a small dock. This dock has a medical area where you can find a medicine bottle. Wat Mahathat Another medicine bottle is inside the tent on the south side of camp, close to a small cluster of workers and guards. Wat Mahathat At the center of the Wat Mahathat camp, up the platforms, is another medicine bottle. Fascist Armory On the west side of the Fascist Armory, inside the restricted area, is a medical tent with the next medicine bottle. Fascist Armory The next medicine bottle is in a locked room on the first floor of the largest building at the Fascist Armory, on the west side of the building. Fascist Armory On the northwest side of the Fascist Armory is another medicine bottle. You can find it inside the small command center tent. Fascist Camp There’s a hidden Fascist Camp to the south of Tongdang’s Hut on the large island. Head to the dock next to that point, dispatch the guards and take the medicine bottle. Tree House Next to the tree house point of interest, on the southeast part of Sukhothai, is a medicine bottle at the entrance of this location. Tree House To the north of the tree house, before you reach Tongdang’s hut, is a small flooded area on the far east corner. There is a medicine bottle at this location.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy