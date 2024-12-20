Forgot password
All Sukhothai medicine bottle locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

There are more medicine bottles for you to find in Sukhothai, and expect to scour the region to find them all.
Published: Dec 20, 2024 01:10 pm

When you’re exploring the Sukhothai rivers and jungle in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, there are more medicine bottles for you to locate. These are vital to those who need these medicine, and you get a suitable reward for your effort.

Tracking down these medicine bottles can be a challenge. They’re normally in heavily guarded locations as they were stolen by the acting military force operating in the area. You should expect to sneak through and track down these medicine bottles, but the reward is well worth it, given your time searching for them in The Vatican and Gizeh. Here’s what you need to know about where to find all Sukhothai medicine bottle locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Where to find all Sukhothai medicine bottle locations in Indiana Jones

All Sukhothai medicine bottle locations in Indiana Jones
Track down all hidden medicine bottle locations in Sukhothai. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 20 medicine bottles to find throughout Sukhothai. You’ll need to track them down throughout the region, and some might be blocked by requiring a certain key or by sneaking through a particular area. Unless you have the proper disguise, expect many enemies not to welcome your company as you walk through the area.

After you have all 20 medicine bottles, bring them back to Nŏo, the village doctor, and he’ll have several rewards for you to exchange for the bottles. If you’ve already done the other locations, these should be the final items you can buy from completing this collection.

Here are where you can find all Sukhothai medicine bottles in Indiana Jones and The Great Circle.

Sukhothai medicine bottle locationDescriptionLocation image
Voss’ CampYou can find this inside the office of the main building, in the far back of the camp. You’ll likely run across it when completing Voss’ Gold Stash.Sukhothai medicine bottle location 1 map pin
Voss’ CampThere’s another medicine bottle in the far back of Voss’ camp, west of the main building. It’ll be on the second floor of the barracks.Sukhothai medicine bottle location 2 map pin
Voss’ CampTo the south of Voss’ camp is another medicine bottle. You can find it beyond the restricted area, underneath a tent next to a guard house.Sukhothai medicine bottle location 3 map pin
Voss’ CampInside Voss’ Camp, on the east side is a small building where you can find The Serpent’s Chest. Inside this same building is the next medicine bottle.Sukhothai medicine bottle location 4 map pin
Wat Sa SiNorth of Wat Sa Si is where you can find another medicine bottle, outside of the restricted area.Sukhothai medicine bottle location 4 map pin
Wat Chana SongkhramThere’s a guard tower on the north side of Wat Chana Songkhram leading from there to Voss’ Camp that has a medicine bottle inside it.Sukhothai medicine bottle location 6 map pin
Wat Chana SongkhramAt the center of the Wat Chana Songkhram camp is the next medicine bottle. You can find it underneath the medical tent.Sukhothai medicine bottle location 7 map pin
Wat Chana SongkhramThere’s an abandoned camp south of the Wat Chana Songkhram guard outpost with a medicine bottle. You can swim across from this camp to reach it.Sukhothai medicine bottle location 8 map pin
Wat MahathatOn the southwest side of the Wat Mahathat camp, inside the large tent, is a medicine bottle on the west side of the room.Sukhothai medicine bottle location 9 map pin
Wat MahathatOn the west side of the Wat Mahathat camp is a worker’s area. You can find the medicine bottle underneath this tent, facing the workers.Sukhothai medicine bottle location 10 map pin
Wat MahathatOn the far northwest corner of the Wat Mahathat is a medical tent. You can find it across a small part of the river, over a bridge. There’s a medicine bottle inside this area.Sukhothai medicine bottle location map pin
Wat MahathatAcross the river, to the west of Wat Mahathat, is a small dock. This dock has a medical area where you can find a medicine bottle.Sukhothai medicine bottle location 12 map pin
Wat MahathatAnother medicine bottle is inside the tent on the south side of camp, close to a small cluster of workers and guards.Medicine bottle location 13 map pin
Wat MahathatAt the center of the Wat Mahathat camp, up the platforms, is another medicine bottle.Sukhothai medicine bottle location 14 map pin
Fascist ArmoryOn the west side of the Fascist Armory, inside the restricted area, is a medical tent with the next medicine bottle.Sukhothai medicine bottle location 15 map pin
Fascist ArmoryThe next medicine bottle is in a locked room on the first floor of the largest building at the Fascist Armory, on the west side of the building.Sukhothai medicine bottle location 16 map pin
Fascist ArmoryOn the northwest side of the Fascist Armory is another medicine bottle. You can find it inside the small command center tent.Sukhothai medicine bottle location 17 map pin
Fascist CampThere’s a hidden Fascist Camp to the south of Tongdang’s Hut on the large island. Head to the dock next to that point, dispatch the guards and take the medicine bottle.Sukhothai medicine bottle location 18 map pin
Tree HouseNext to the tree house point of interest, on the southeast part of Sukhothai, is a medicine bottle at the entrance of this location.Sukhothai medicine bottle location 19 map pin
Tree HouseTo the north of the tree house, before you reach Tongdang’s hut, is a small flooded area on the far east corner. There is a medicine bottle at this location.Sukhothai medicine bottle location 20 map pin
