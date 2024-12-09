Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Category:
Indiana Jones

All A Remedy For All medicine bottle locations in Indiana Jones and The Great Circle

Track down these stolen medicine bottles to return them to their proper owner, earning several rewards along the way.
Image of Zack Palm
Zack Palm
|

Published: Dec 9, 2024 04:10 pm

While exploring the Vatican, there are several ways you can help others in Indiana Jones and The Great Circle. One notable encounter is with a pharmacy in the Vatican who had their medicine bottles stolen, and you’ll have to track them down.

Recommended Videos

These medicine bottles are scattered throughout the area, hidden in hard-to-find areas. Some are much easier than others, but there are multiple bottles that require you to progress the main story before you can add them to your collection. The pharmacy will provide rewards for you when you find these medicine bottles. We will cover where you can find all 15 medicine bottles for A Remedy For All quest in Indiana Jones and The Great Circle, and how you can find them.

How to find all medicine bottle locations in Indiana Jones

All medicine bottle locations in Indiana Jones
Track down the medicine bottles to return them to the pharmacy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

These 15 medicine bottles are hidden throughout the Vatican, but they’re in a similar box. The box looks like a small chest, with the bottle at the center. They’re not too hidden from view, typically on a table or on a desk that you can interact with in Indiana Jones.

After you collect the bottles, you can return them to the pharmacy at the Vatican, where you can receive a pamphlet as a reward, increasing your overall Stamina or Health bars, making it much more difficult to defeat in combat. We recommend you grab them all before going to the main story quest that will take you away from the Vatican, but you can return to this location at different points. You’ll find them while working through the main quest and the various mysteries.

Here’s where you can find all medicine bottle locations for A Remedy For All in Indiana Jones.

Medicine Bottle LocationDescriptionMap Image
The Vatican Post OfficeThis medicine bottle is on the northeast side of the map, in the alley behind the Vatican Post Office.Medicine bottle location 1 Indiana Jones
Apostolic PalaceThis is a medicine bottle you can find between the pharmacy and the post office, in an alleyway outside the Apostolic Palace.Medicine bottle location 2 in Indiana Jones
Apostolic PalaceOutside the Tower of Nicholas V, on the south side, several guards are patrolling trucks and supplies. There’s a medicine bottle at the top of a staircase.Medicine bottle location 3 in Indiana Jones
Belvedere CourtyardInside a tent at the Belvedere Courtyard, there’s a medicine bottle sitting out in the open. Make sure to be stealthy when attempting to get this one.Medicine bottle 4 location in Indiana jones
Belvedere CourtyardInside the restricted Blackshirt camp at the Belvedere Courtyard, there’s a medicine bottle you can find inside the east tent.Medicine bottle location 5 in Indiana Jones
Blackshirt Barracks
On the northwest part of the map, there’s a medicine inside the Blackshirt Barracks. You’ll need to explore the building to find it.Medicine bottle location 6 in Indiana Jones
Borgia TowerIn an alleyway next to the Borgia Tower is a medicine bottle on a table out in the open.Medicine bottle location 7 in Indiana Jones
Borgia CourtyardIn the Borgia Courtyard, above the roofs, there’s a medicine bottle protected by a single guard.Medicine bottle location 8 in Indiana Jones
Apostolic PalaceWhen attempting to complete A Snake in the Garden, there’s a medicine bottle inside Father Ventura’s office.Medicine bottle location 9 in Indiana Jones
Excavation SiteRight before you reach the excavation site, there’s a medicine bottle at the bottom of the stairs.Medicine bottle location 10 in Indiana Jones
Excavation SiteOn the southeast side of the excavation site, inside a tent, is another hidden medicine bottle.Medicine bottle location 11 in Indiana Jones
Excavation SiteWhen exploring the Vatican sewers during The Mad Priest quest, there’s a medicine bottle on your way pathway through the end of this area.Medicine bottle location 12 in Indiana Jones
Borgia TowerShortly after you complete A Nun in Trouble, return to the spot where you had to cross the gap while climbing Borgia Tower. There should be a door you can now open using Giuliana’s Key. Follow the pathway until you reach the zipline, and you’ll find the next medicine bottle.Medicine bottle location 13 in Indiana Jones
Blackshirt BarracksAfter meeting Gina in the main quest, you should be able to now find the Blackshirt disguise, and you can use it at the Blackshirt Barracks. Return here, and you can now unlocked the locked door using the Blackshirt key. Medicine bottle location 14 in Indiana Jones
Blackshirt CampWhen finding the Blackshirt Disguise, there’s a medicine bottle on a bench, out in the open.Medicine bottle location 15 in Indiana Jones
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Zack Palm
Zack Palm
Staff Writer
Zack Palm has been writing about video games for the past five years. He spends his free time trying to learn about a new board, reading high-fantasy series, or working on his latest DnD character.