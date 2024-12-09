All A Remedy For All medicine bottle locations in Indiana Jones and The Great Circle

While exploring the Vatican, there are several ways you can help others in Indiana Jones and The Great Circle. One notable encounter is with a pharmacy in the Vatican who had their medicine bottles stolen, and you’ll have to track them down.

These medicine bottles are scattered throughout the area, hidden in hard-to-find areas. Some are much easier than others, but there are multiple bottles that require you to progress the main story before you can add them to your collection. The pharmacy will provide rewards for you when you find these medicine bottles. We will cover where you can find all 15 medicine bottles for A Remedy For All quest in Indiana Jones and The Great Circle, and how you can find them.

How to find all medicine bottle locations in Indiana Jones

Track down the medicine bottles to return them to the pharmacy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

These 15 medicine bottles are hidden throughout the Vatican, but they’re in a similar box. The box looks like a small chest, with the bottle at the center. They’re not too hidden from view, typically on a table or on a desk that you can interact with in Indiana Jones.

After you collect the bottles, you can return them to the pharmacy at the Vatican, where you can receive a pamphlet as a reward, increasing your overall Stamina or Health bars, making it much more difficult to defeat in combat. We recommend you grab them all before going to the main story quest that will take you away from the Vatican, but you can return to this location at different points. You’ll find them while working through the main quest and the various mysteries.

Here’s where you can find all medicine bottle locations for A Remedy For All in Indiana Jones.

Medicine Bottle Location Description Map Image The Vatican Post Office This medicine bottle is on the northeast side of the map, in the alley behind the Vatican Post Office. Apostolic Palace This is a medicine bottle you can find between the pharmacy and the post office, in an alleyway outside the Apostolic Palace. Apostolic Palace Outside the Tower of Nicholas V, on the south side, several guards are patrolling trucks and supplies. There’s a medicine bottle at the top of a staircase. Belvedere Courtyard Inside a tent at the Belvedere Courtyard, there’s a medicine bottle sitting out in the open. Make sure to be stealthy when attempting to get this one. Belvedere Courtyard Inside the restricted Blackshirt camp at the Belvedere Courtyard, there’s a medicine bottle you can find inside the east tent. Blackshirt Barracks

On the northwest part of the map, there’s a medicine inside the Blackshirt Barracks. You’ll need to explore the building to find it. Borgia Tower In an alleyway next to the Borgia Tower is a medicine bottle on a table out in the open. Borgia Courtyard In the Borgia Courtyard, above the roofs, there’s a medicine bottle protected by a single guard. Apostolic Palace When attempting to complete A Snake in the Garden, there’s a medicine bottle inside Father Ventura’s office. Excavation Site Right before you reach the excavation site, there’s a medicine bottle at the bottom of the stairs. Excavation Site On the southeast side of the excavation site, inside a tent, is another hidden medicine bottle. Excavation Site When exploring the Vatican sewers during The Mad Priest quest, there’s a medicine bottle on your way pathway through the end of this area. Borgia Tower Shortly after you complete A Nun in Trouble, return to the spot where you had to cross the gap while climbing Borgia Tower. There should be a door you can now open using Giuliana’s Key. Follow the pathway until you reach the zipline, and you’ll find the next medicine bottle. Blackshirt Barracks After meeting Gina in the main quest, you should be able to now find the Blackshirt disguise, and you can use it at the Blackshirt Barracks. Return here, and you can now unlocked the locked door using the Blackshirt key. Blackshirt Camp When finding the Blackshirt Disguise, there’s a medicine bottle on a bench, out in the open.

