How to complete Elephant in the Room mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

There are multiple mysteries for you to solve throughout the several regions you visit in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. When you arrive to Sukhothai, there’s one known as the Elephant in the Room where you have to figure out how to access the mysteries of the Buddha statue.

The way you have to go about this is by placing the elephant statue you find nearby at different pedestals. The different active pedestals offer another secret, and you’ll have to explore the temple to find them all. Knowing the proper order of these elephants and where they have to go can be complicated, especially given how different it is to other puzzles. We’ll be showing you where to place the statues for the Elephant in the Room mystery, and how to solve it in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Where to find Elephant in the Room in Indiana Jones

Track down the hidden Buddha temple to start the Elephant in the Room mystery. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Elephant in the Room mystery appears close to the top of the map, outside of the Nazi compound to the north. You can navigate through this area after you unlock Voss’ Gold Stash, or when you complete The Serpent’s Chest mystery. After you complete those tasks, in the far back is a Buddha temple, which you should be able to enter without issue.

After taking a picture of the statue, the mystery begins. The only hint you have is the elephant statues in the room; you can find the first one on the right side.

How to solve Elephant in the Room in Indiana Jones

Place the elephant down on the pedestals to reveal the hidden walls and rooms. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The elephant statues are the core mechanic of how you unravel this mystery. The first one is open for you to find on the right side. Take it, and place it on the pedestal underneath the Buddha statue on the right. This opens up another pedestal on the far right, behind a wall. Returning to the entrance, turn to the left and you’ll find a wooden wall blocking a section; you can use your lighter to burn it down, revealing a second elephant statue. Take it, and place it on the previously revealed pedestal on the far right side.

With those elephants in place, return to the first one and take it off the pedestal. This brings the wall back down, blocking the other elephant, but there’s a second pedestal to the left where you can now place it. This will reveal a door on the far left and a full room to explore.

Head to the back of the room, and reach the top of the room with the help of your whip. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You want to head toward the back of this room and go until you reach a dead end. From here, look up and climb on the bamboo bed. You should now be able to jump up and use your whip to climb to the top, where a third elephant is awaiting you. Bring the elephant to the entrance of this secret room, and you’ll unlock the final niche underneath the Buddha statue.

Now, it’s all about removing the correct elephants and putting them on the three primary pedestals. When you return to the main room, grab the elephant on the right pedestal and place it in the middle. From there, return to the second room to grab that elephant, and then place it on the right pedestal. All three of these pedestals underneath the Buddha statue should have an elephant, and the final room on the right side will open.

You can now proceed to the back and take the final picture of an elephant skeleton guarding the temple. Although this is not a central mystery in Indiana Jones, it’s one of the many that show the lively history of the current region from a civilization long gone.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy