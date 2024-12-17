Indiana Jones isn’t just a capable archaeologist; he’s also quite skilled with his fists. There are multiple boxing pits in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle where you can earn money and invest in Adventure books.

The Great Circle takes the famous protagonist to various places like the Vatican City, Gizeh, and Sukhothai where he wants to stop the Nazi archaeologist Voss from collecting the ancient relics. These places also have hidden areas like the boxing pits, where Dr. Jones can fight other boxers and earn money to buy more adventure books to enhance his skills. You’ll also need a disguise, which you won’t get in your main story quests, which can used to enter these boxing pits.

Here is everything you need to know about finding these boxing pits and the disguises you can use to enter these secret places.

All 3 boxing disguises and pit locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, listed

Before making your way to the boxing arena, pick up the disguises in various cities, which allows you to blend with the locals and fight the boxers in the pit. After you wear the disguise using the Tab button, you can meet with the Ring Leader of the Boxing pit and start your boxing career as a side quest in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Blackshirt Uniform disguise location

Enter the area from the small gap in the fence. Screenshot by Esports Pick it up from the bench. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find the Blackshirt Uniform, you’ll need to make your way to the Washerman area. Before that, though, you’ll need to take a zipline from the palace where you first meet Gina Lombardi, the journalist in the Nun costume. Once you take the zipline, take a look at the small hole in the fence. You can crouch your way through it and use your whip to grapple down.

You’ll have to defeat three melee enemies and you can use other weapons in the area. After that, you can go to the washing area and find the Blackshirt Uniform on the bench near the barrel. The Blackshirt Uniform comes with the Baton weapon and Blackshirt Key, which gives you access to more areas in the Vatican City.

Vatican City Underground Boxing Ring Location

Take the big door from the Belvedere Courtyard. Screenshot by Dot Esports Take this door to the basement. Screenshot by Dot Esports Good agility and low endurance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After wearing the Blackshirt Uniform, make your way to the Belvedere Courtyard and find the large door across the army vehicles on your right. The doors lead to the Vatican Gardens area, but if you can’t open them, then you need to make more progress through the main story, which gives you access to this region.

After opening the doors to the Vatican Gardens, take a sharp left and go straight until you find a door on the right side leading you to the underground boxing pit. In the boxing pit, you will find three boxers. Here are the winnings that you can get by defeating them.

Boxers Winning Boxer one 80 Boxer two 120 Boxer three 240

Wehrmacht Uniform disguise location

You’ll unlock this tower area in the story quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports Climb the back of the tower. Screenshot by Dot Esports Find the uniform near the lamp. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Wehrmacht Uniform is hidden inside a tower on the north side of the Gizeh and you can’t go there immediately. While completing the Idol of Ra main mission, you’ll end up near this tower and that’s when you need to go into the tower. You can’t use the main door to enter this place, as you need a Wehrmacht Key to open it.

Therefore, you need to make your way to the back of the tower and use your whip to grapple up. Now, go up and quickly make your way around the tower and enter the top floor using a window. The top floor has an enemy, who is quite easy to defeat and then you’ll spot a ladder to the ground floor. Take the ladder and collect the ammo nearby to finally find the lamp and the fan near the door. Once you collect the Wehrmacht Uniform, you will get your hands on the PO8 and Wehrmacht Key, allowing you to infiltrate critical no-entry zones in Gizeh.

Gizeh Knuckle Duster Den Boxing Ring location

Go to the Gizeh Village. Screenshot by Dot Esports Find the pale blue building with boxing posters to the north. Screenshot by Dot Esports Good stance and solid hits. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find Gizeh’s boxing pit, you will need to make your way to the Gizeh village, which is located on the eastern side of the Gizeh map. After entering the village, there are many alleyways and you’ll need to search for a blue house on the northern side of the village, which has multiple boxing posters near its door. Once you find this, take the stairs to go down and knock on the door to enter the boxing pit of Gizeh.

As usual, there are three boxers you’ll need to fight and defeat, which will give you these winnings to add to your treasury:

Boxers Winning Boxer one 75 Boxer two 150 Boxer three 300

Royal Uniform Disguise location

Heavily guarded area. Screenshot by Dot Esports Defeat the guard and take it off the table. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the last Royal Uniform Disguise, you’ll have to make your way to the northern side of the Sukhothai area and locate Voss’ base. This is the same place, where you’ll steal the gold and afford to buy the breathing device for the main story. Apart from this, to find the uniform, you’ll need to go to the extreme west side of the base and locate the area with a large antenna. The area is filled with people doing essential jobs like washing clothes, cutting fruits, and so on. Make sure to take down the guard here with Stealth and collect the disguise from the table.

The Royal Uniform also comes with the Model 1934 weapon, and Royal Army Key, which gives you access to critical areas like Voss’ office and other places.

Sukhothai Jungle Boxing Pit location

Take your boat to here. Screenshot by Dot Esports Heavy hitters and high endurance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike the other two boxing pits, this one doesn’t require you to go underground and you can easily find this place by using the map. The map should show a place on the eastern side of the Sukhothai and you will need to take a boat and dock it near this area to find the door to the boxing pit. Lastly, the Sukhothai boxers are very hard to beat as they have high endurance, but when you do manage to beat them all, you can get these winnings:

Boxers Winning Boxer one 125 Boxer two 250 Boxer three 500

Boxing Tips for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

The winner takes it all. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While Indiana Jones is quite good at boxing, the boxing rings which get progressively hard could make it difficult for you to get the Tour de Force achievement, which requires defeating all nine boxers from different regions and collecting this achievement. Here are some tips for you to make it easy and less daunting to outclass the best boxers in the arena:

Don’t keep your guard up all the time: You can pull up your guard to defend yourself and avoid taking damage from the enemy punches. If you don’t put your guard down, you won’t recover your lost stamina to punch your opponents and win the boxing matches. It’s imperative to time your guard when your enemy is about to land a punch , that way you can save your health and recover your stamina as well. It requires a bit of practice to get the timing right, but if you get it down, you’ll be unbeatable.

You can pull up your guard to defend yourself and avoid taking damage from the enemy punches. If you don’t put your guard down, you won’t recover your lost stamina to punch your opponents and win the boxing matches. It’s imperative to , that way you can save your health and recover your stamina as well. It requires a bit of practice to get the timing right, but if you get it down, you’ll be unbeatable. Use bread, bandages, and fruits: Each boxing pit has an unlimited supply of bandages near the Ring Leader. Always use them to recover your health after a hard fight and keep your inventory full before leaving the boxing pit. Also, the boxing pits have several places to collect bread, which gives you a shield bar for your fights and fruits give you extra stamina to sustain the fights. Always use them between your fights to have an advantage over your enemies.

Each boxing pit has an unlimited supply of bandages near the Ring Leader. Always use them to recover your health after a hard fight and keep your inventory full before leaving the boxing pit. Also, the boxing pits have several places to collect bread, which gives you for your fights and fruits give you to sustain the fights. Always use them between your fights to have an advantage over your enemies. Purchase Adventure Books: Every boxing pit has a shady vendor who sells Adventure books, which you can purchase using your winnings. These Adventures books give you skills to carry more bandages and even merge your health bars to make it easier to recover your health using fewer resources.

Now, you’re ready to throw some punches and defeat enemies in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Next up, you can read our guides to find the Lost Artifacts of Africa and solve the Egyptian Numeral Code lockbox.

