How to complete Lost Artifacts of Africa in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Indiana Jones’s life is full of adventure, but his true passion is preserving history for others to study and learn about the past. This concept often occurs in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and you can hunt down missing relics in the Lost Artifacts of Africa.

These lost artifacts are scattered throughout Gizeh, some hiding in plain sight, while others are tougher to locate. There are only a handful to track down, but these are vital to returning to a museum for proper study. Although these are a smaller task compared to the larger goal of protecting the Great Circle from the Nazis, Indiana Jones won’t just leave artifacts lying around. We’ll show you where you can find all Lost Artifacts of Africa and how you can get them in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

All Lost Artifacts of Africa locations in Indiana Jones

There are five lost artifacts you can find in Africa, each in a hidden location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are only five artifacts for you to track down for the Lost Artifacts of Africa side quest. This becomes available as you explore Gizeh, and they’re something you can return to after completing the main quest in this region. These are minor artifacts you can find in the area, and they’re relatively close to each other on the map.

Here are all the locations of the Lost Artifacts of Africa in Indiana Jones. You can likely encounter them when attempting to complete side quests, and some might be blocked off by progressing through the main quest, such as the various Gizeh mysteries or working on the Secrets of the Queen Mother. We recommend reaching the final steps of the Idol of Ra, where you translate the Dream Stelae.

Lost artifact location Description Location image Gizeh Village Market To the southeast of the Gizeh market is a lost artifact. You can find it in the back of a truck, which you can reach by jumping over the south wall. You’ll need to lift the banana crate, and finding the false bottom on it. Bulldozer wreck site Make your way over to where the bulldozer wreck is close to the Nazi temple dig site on the eastern part of the map. Head down into the ditch, and then turn around. There should be a small hole you can climb through and find the second artifact on the other side. Workers’ Area At the southwest side of the Worker’s Area is a small ravine with several stone walls. Walk through this ravine and look on the east side of the wall. Close to the bottom is a crawl space you can squeeze through, but you must burn away the twigs blocking your path. You’ll need the lighter to do this, which you get from the Sanctuary of the Guardians quest. You’ll find the artifact on the other side. Tomb of Khentkawes The Nazis are digging into the Tomb of Khentkawes, and you can find one of the Lost African artifacts inside the tomb. You’ll need to reach the bottom floor and make your way to the east side. From there, the lost artifact is on a platform, which you can reach by proceeding to the center and leaping onto the side of a wall. Temple Excavation Site To the east of the Nazi Compound is a temple excavation site. You would have visited and unlocked this location when you were going through it with Nawai, who helped you escape the compound after a run in with Voss. You can search this area and find the lost artifact close to the entrance, to its right. You can discover it on a platform.

