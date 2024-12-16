How to complete Captain Cipher Machine code in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

When you reach the lost Nazi battleship in the Himalayas in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, there are a handful of puzzles you’ll find aboard. A notable one that might cause some trouble for you is the Captain Cipher Machine puzzle, and how to find the code.

There are a handful of context clues in the room with the Cipher Machine, but getting the device to work and knowing what phrase to use can be tricky. Unfortunately, anyone who might have known about it froze, and they appeared to have also failed when they were trying to discover the code. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Captain Cipher Machine code in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

How to get Captain Cipher Machine code in Indiana Jones

Grab all the missing cipher machine wheels to slot them in the machine, but double-check they have the correct letters. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you reach the code room with the Cipher Machine, all the code wheels are on the floor. You need to put them back into the machine so they can work properly, but knowing the correct order is important. You can preview each wheel by holding it in your hand and holding it up to the light. Some wheels have the same letters, but they don’t share all the same ones. You’ve likely run into similar puzzles already, such as the Egyptian Numeral Code lockbox or the Cloud Atlas code.

Thankfully, if you get the order wrong, you can continue swapping them until you have the right choice. It comes down to the message the ship’s captain left behind which you can find at the front of the room. It should be on a letter where multiple phrases have already been scratched out, but the correct one is on the bottom. The code you need to input will be JÖGM. You’ll need to preview the code wheels to ensure they all the letters you need, and then put them in correct slots.

Spell out the word JÖGM at the Cipher Machine to discover the proper phrase. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you have the wheels in the correct spots, the next step is approaching the code wheel and pulling it down. This way, you can roll through the codes to create the message JÖGM on the Cipher Machine. Although you have the answer to the code the captain left behind, it’s not the one you need to translate. When you pull away, there’s a new phrase underneath the Cipher Machine, and that’s the one you need to use.

Grab the left Code Table on the officer’s table to line up the new phrase with the numbers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The real code is underneath the word, and it should be BLUT. You can discover this when you pull away from the Cipher Machine, and it appears at the bottom. Now, return to the code tables to the right and to the officer’s table. Unlike JÖGM, BLUT does appear on the code table, which becomes the code 3666.

You can turn around to the safe door in the officer’s room, slide the passcode numbers to reflect this code, and open the door. This completes the Cipher Machine code puzzle, but you’re still not off the frozen ship yet in Indiana Jones, and there’s still more work for you to do before you reach the end to discover the power of the Great Circle.

