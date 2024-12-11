How to unlock Cloud Atlas lockbox in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

You’ll find a handful of trusty lockboxes throughout your playthrough of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. These lockboxes require you to know a particular four-digit code to acquire their contents, and the Cloud Atlas lockbox is especially tricky, as you have to do some heavy deduction.

Not only do you have to narrow down the exact code, but you must determine it based on a weather station. There are only two particular clues you can use to help narrow down what four-digit code you’ll have to use. If you’ve already tackled many of the other lockboxes up until this point, there’s a good chance you have a decent idea of what you have to do, but it’s still tricky. We’ll be able to help you figure out the exact code you need to use to unlock the Cloud Atlas lockbox, and provide you with another completed mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Where to find Cloud Atlas lockbox in Indiana Jones

You can find the Cloud Atlas inside the weather station at the center of the Gizeh map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Cloud Atlas lockbox is inside a Nazi-controlled weather station. It’s at the center of Gizeh, and even if you have the dig site disguise available, the ones protecting this weather station won’t be keen to having you anywhere near it. You might be able to use it to get past the standard guards, but there’s a captain at the center. You’ll want to eliminate them all and drag them into the center of the station, granting you the peace you need to work on this lockbox in Indiana Jones. It’s similar to the lockbox underneath the Vatican Post Office that referred its code as being last November.

After they’ve been dispatched, you’ll be able to work on acquiring the clues you’ll need for this mystery. They should be on a table on the left side of the building. The two notes you’re looking for are going to be the Cloud Atlas Page and the Cloud Status Logbook. Once you have them, they are available underneath your journal’s Cloud Atlas mystery page. You’ll want to bounce back between these pages to gather all the information you need.

How to get Cloud Atlas lockbox code in Indiana Jones

You want to focus on the four numbers on the Cloud Atlas page, and refer to the cloud page. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your main focus will be the four numbers on the bottom of the Cloud Atlas Page. These are the numbers you want to line up on the other note, the Cloud Status Logbook. These four numbers align with particular clouds, which have a number associated with them, and those are the ones you’ll be using on the safe to unlock it.

Here’s a full breakdown of the four numbers, their clouds, and what numbers they give you in Indiana Jones. The third number sequence, 16.10, is smudged out on the logbook, but given the pattern, you can infer it as the last entry on the page.

13.10 : Cirrus – 0

: Cirrus – 0 09.10 : Stratus – 6

: Stratus – 6 16.10 : Cirrus – 0

: Cirrus – 0 14.10: Cumulonimbus – 9

After you line up all the numbers from the logbook, you should now have the code 0609, which you can use on the lockbox. Inside the box should be 50 of the local currency you can use at any of the shops you find, and a Gizeh medicine location pamphlet. It’ll outline every medicine bottle location you must see while exploring Gizeh. This is a great find if you need help tracking these down, similar to the search for the Vatican medicine bottles.

