How to unlock November Post Office Cellar Lockbox in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Indiana Jones has his fair share of adversaries and obstacles preventing him from reaching his goals. In Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, many of these obstacles are puzzles or codes you need to break, such as the lockbox concerning last November you can find in the Post Office Cellar.

Recommended Videos

You’ll encounter this lockbox after successfully working through A Savage Discovery side quest. Here, you’ll work alongside another archeologist at the dig site at the heart of the Vatican. Unfortunately, the pair’s dig caught the interest of the Fascists working in the area, and they took away most of Indy and the archeologist’s work. You need to go out of your way to return it to them, and when you reach the end of this quest, you’ll have a chance to open up the lockbox. The code to this lockbox has to do with last November, and we’ll show you how to unlock it in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Last November lockbox code in Indiana Jones

You can find the lockbox connected to last November inside the Vatican post office cellar. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can only find this lockbox at the bottom of the Vatican post office cellar as you work through A Savage Discovery. This is available as fieldwork that you can learn about as you progress through the larger main quest in Indiana Jones. Eventually, A Savage Discovery leads you to the cellar where you’ll find the stone tablet, but you’ll encounter a Fascist who appears right before you depart the basement. Usually, you’d defeat the guard and then leave, but if you want to open the last November lockbox, examine the body when it falls to the floor to read the note on the body.

When you pick up the note, it tells you that the captain changed the lock code on the lockbox to November of last year. This is important information to have, as it tells you everything you need to know about the code, but it could still be difficult to unlock, as you are required to know the current year this Indiana Jones takes place.

For those with watchful eyes during the start of the game, you know that this takes place a year after the events of Indiana Jones and Raiders of the Lost Ark, which happened in 1936. There are a few calendars and notes that highlight the present year in your game, and that is going to be 1937.

Now that we know the exact year for the game and the code has been changed to last November, the full code should be 1136. Immediately after inputting the code, the lockbox will open up, and you can grab the contents inside it. You’ll be able to find the Street Scrapper I book. This is the only thing inside this lockbox, but it’s a great item to add to your inventory, as you can spend Adventure Points on it to increase the amount of damage you do with one and two-handed melee weapons, which are some of the best items to use in combat.

As you progress through the various fieldwork and mysteries of the Vatican, expect to find more secrets and worthwhile items. You’ll want to keep your eyes out for opportunities to grab pictures for The Secrets of Giants or the ancient artifacts for the Vatican Riddles of the Ancients task. These are all important for you to work on alongside the main story quest, and we highly recommend you finish every collection in Indiana Jones.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy